Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KSLTV
SLC high school teachers walkout to protest school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Teachers at two Salt Lake City high schools walked out during their lunch breaks to protest a bill that combines pay raises with school vouchers. State senators on Wednesday moved forward House Bill 215, setting it up for a final vote on Thursday that could send the legislation to the governor’s desk.
utahnow.online
James Beard Foundation Names 11 Utah Restaurants & Chefs Semifinalists for Annual Awards
The Utah Office of Tourism is celebrating the 11 Utah establishments and chefs recognized as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture and is one of the preeminent advocates for high standards in dining, announced the semifinalists for its annual restaurant and chef awards. The full list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs can be found here.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Shots fired at Taylorsville High School, students ‘safe’ in lockdown
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Gunshots were fired at Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon, confirmed by emergency dispatch. Shots were reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the school parking lot. Schools were still in Lockdown Protocol when Granite School District Tweeted that all students are safe and accounted for. Taylorsville High...
KSLTV
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
SCSD PIO Captain Wright to become a Deputy Chief of Police for SLCPD
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) announced that the current Public information officer, Captain Andrew Wright, will leave SCSD after almost 17 years of service to move […]
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
KSLTV
Gun found on Utah high school student after ‘scuffle’ with officer, police say
MIDVALE, Utah — A Hillcrest High student is in police custody after a school resource officer found a gun on them after an argument Monday. Unified Police Sgt Melody Cutler told KSL that the officer asked the teenager to go to his office to “chat” for a bit, but the student refused.
bigfoot99.com
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
ksl.com
What's behind northern Utah's 'brown clouds'? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the "dense winter brown clouds" that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah's northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines. The...
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested after having already served 24 years for a different rape case.
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
Music advice from the Indigo Girls — and why they love Utah so much
Are the Indigo Girls at Sundance? Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls are the subjects of the Sundance documentary “It’s Only Life After All.”
3 in custody after gunfire leads to Taylorsville High School lockdown
Police placed Taylorsville High School in lockdown and other schools in the area in lockout while they attempt to locate a suspect in the area.
ABC 4
Preliminary report on fatal Provo airport crash released
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have released a preliminary report on the tragic Provo airplane crash that killed 62-year-old Nathan Ricks in early January. The report provided witness testimonies that describe the moments leading to the crash as well as what investigators found...
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
ksl.com
Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah
OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
Comments / 0