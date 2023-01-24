Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to be resting against some trees, and halfway between its side and its roof. The driver had already self-extricated and was nowhere to be seen. Based on the condition of the vehicle, and upon questioning some neighbors regarding sounds they heard during the night, it was determined that the crash had occurred around midnight.

