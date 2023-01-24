ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for Lakers on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After playing 44 minutes in an overtime loss to Boston Saturday night, James is listed out due to left ankle soreness. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the New York Knicks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (hip) starting in Saturday's lineup, Bruce Brown to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (hip) is starting in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Murray will start at point guard after the 25-year old was held out one game with a hip issue. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Murray to score 31.7 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) out again Saturday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Morris missed Thursday night's contest due to a rib contusion. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action Saturday. Expect another start on the wing for Luke Kennard in Morris' absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Norman Powell starting for Clippers Sunday in place of injured Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Paul George, out with right knee soreness. In his absence, Powell will draw a start on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Embiid sits, Montrezl Harrell would likely start down low.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (illness) not listed for Warriors on Monday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Kevon Looney back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) available for Miami's Friday matchup versus Orlando

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) will play in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin will suit up against his intrastate rivals after Miami's guard was designated as available. In 28.2 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Martin to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 8.7 points, 4.6...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) questionable on Sunday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kennard is dealing with a calf injury and is questionable to face Cleveland on Sunday. He logged 20.8 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Kennard is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) starting for Nuggets on Saturday; Vlatko Cancar back to bench

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter missed the last couple contest due to personal reaons. However, he's been cleared to return to the court in a high-profile matchup versus Philadelphia Saturday afternoon. He'll also immediately start, sending Vlatko Cancar back to a bench role.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Hornets list Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) as probable on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (illness) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat. Smith jr. is on track to suit up on Sunday despite coming down with a recent illness. In 18.4 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Smith Jr. to score 16.5 FanDuel points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play for Bucks on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness. After entering with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Antetokounmpo for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gobert is dealing wtih right groin soreness. He keeps being listed questionable before ultimately playing, and he's listed questionable for Monday's contest as well. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) out Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis (foot) for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will be without both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) as they take on the Nets Monday, meaning Thomas Bryant should keep his spot in the starting lineup for another game. The star center played 33 minutes in last night's overtime game against the Boston Celtics, so this is hopefully just a matter of working him back into the mix slowly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy