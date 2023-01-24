Read full article on original website
McVay Elementary School principal placed on leave following allegations
WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — McVay Elementary School principal Jeremy Mehlhoff has been placed on administrative leave following multiple allegations against him. According to Williston School Superintendant Richard Faidley, this is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Assistant Superintendent Kevin Klassen, and hopes this will be completed as soon as possible. Faidley stated that he was […]
'No man left behind': Glendive World War II soldier's remains identified
Corp. Franklin Bennett was killed in a prisoner-of-war camp in the Philippines in 1942. His remains were identified in Aug. of 2022--and are now being moved closer to family.
