As a child, Lynn Aureli didn't know that a particular genetic change contributed to her acute myeloid leukemia (AML)—an alteration that eventually would help explain the cancer's lack of response to chemotherapy. Nor was she aware that her cancer had hijacked the genetic mechanism for maintaining the stem cells that form blood, like those in the bone marrow transplant that saved her life.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO