ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Bay Reopens to Public Following Safe Water Quality Tests

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGyFf_0kPj2pg300
A view of San Diego Bay on both sides of the Coronado bridge. Photo credit: @usa.portofsandiego, via Facebook

San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bay’s Morrison Pond reopened for public use Tuesday following water quality testing samples that met state standards, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach closed due to high bacteria levels and sewage spills following the stormy weather.

An advisory still exists for Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Glorietta Bay and Crown Cove in Silver Strand. Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

Additionally, continued orders remain in place for Children’s Pool in La Jolla and Tourmaline Surf Park in Pacific Beach — which have an advisory due to high bacteria levels — and Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado Shorelines, which are closed due to Tijuana River sewage outflow.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information, visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event

A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting. The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned

A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light showers were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal facing slopes of higher terrain.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Restaurant Partners Open Garbatella Osteria at Otay Ranch Town Center in 1st U.S. Venture

A new Italian restaurant and cafe has opened and the long-time restauranteurs chose the South Bay for their first U.S. venture. Garbatella Osteria Bar, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, is owned by two husband-and-wife duos, Antonio Luiu and Diana Gonzalez and Saul Plata and Carelma Rodriguez. They have operated restaurants in Mexico and Canada for three decades.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Ending COVID-19 Emergency, City Employee Vaccine Mandate

The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate at the end of February. Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert on Monday released a joint statement proposing to end the emergency declaration — which had been in effect since March 17, 2020, under then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration. Since that date, it has been renewed and extended multiple times by the San Diego City Council.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy