Brooklyn Nets announce Chinese New Year celebration game

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The recent road trip for the Brooklyn Nets finished with an impressive victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The 2-3 record during that span has the team ready to return to the east coast with a division road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on the horizon.

The Nets will return home to Barclays Center this week with a special event for fans. On Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Nets host the Detroit Pistons, they will commemorate the Chinese New Year with various cultural activities throughout the arena to celebrate the year of the rabbit. Players like Ben Simmons are featured in promotions wearing celebratory merch that will be available throughout the night for purchase.

Kyrie Irving is scheduled to welcome the crowd following a special message from Consul General Huang Ping from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in New York. The celebration will be presented by 華人青年 (WAH YAN CHING NIN), is part of the Nets Unite platform, which seeks to build unity, celebrate culture, and foster equity by amplifying the rich traditions of our diverse community.

“The Brooklyn Nets are excited to work alongside our partners at 華人青年 (WAH YAN CHING NIN) to celebrate Chinese New Year with our fans,” said BSE Global CEO Sam Zussman in a statement. “Our game on Jan. 26 is an opportunity for us to come together and pay homage to the rich history and traditions associated with Chinese culture across the world and in our own community.”

Thursday’s game will begin a three-game homestand featuring matchups with the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

