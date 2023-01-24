ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday

The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They're holding their first music walk on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples artists wants your photos for a tribute to the Naples Pier

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a thousand pictures put together would be enough words for a book. Emillions Art...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Night at the Museum gala supporting the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples

The annual Night at the Museum event in Naples begins the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28. The gala, sponsored by Gulfshore Life, supports the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane-focused Mitzvah Day event at Temple Beth El

Sunday, members of the Jewish community are getting together for Mitzvah Day in Southwest Florida. On Mitzvah Day each year members of Temple Beth...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Marco Island on Monday

Areas in Marco Island will experience a service interruption Monday, Jan. 30 from the morning into the afternoon. According to Marco Island City Hall, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for areas in Marco Island on Monday. The maps below show the areas impacted by the precautionary...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach mom fights to get beach school open again

A Fort Myers Beach mom is working toward getting her children's school back open after Hurricane Ian caused it to shut down. Erin...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Structure fire in Fort Myers Friday afternoon

The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Lee County. According to FMFD, shortly before 2 p.m., multiple crews from FMFD responded to a fire at 2524 Congress Street in Fort Myers. At the scene, crews saw smoke from a second-floor apartment. Crews suddenly grabbed...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health

The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year's festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Copperleaf Charitable Foundation hosting annual Hunger Walk

People in Southwest Florida were excited to walk together Saturday morning for a good cause. The Copperleaf Charitable Foundation hosted its annual Hunger Walk...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Near-record heat Sunday

After a mild morning, high temperatures Sunday afternoon will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s across Southwest Florida. The record high temperature for this date...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Youth Hurricanes Cheer Squad win nationals, head to globals

Adapting and overcoming is the attitude that a large portion of our community has adopted since Hurricane Ian. Especially for 32 girls in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

On board with the U.S. Coast Guard: Repairing coastal channel markers

"Semper Paratus, Always Ready!" That's the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. While search and rescue is the Coast Guard's number one mission, another...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets

Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Yelling drunk man lying outside woman’s Fort Myers door arrested

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a heavily intoxicated man lying at a woman’s door late Thursday night in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Simon, 41, was lying outside a home on Juanita Avenue when the woman living there came home from work at around 11 p.m. Simon began yelling at the woman after asking him if he was okay.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash near Lehigh Acres Saturday morning

A deadly crash on State Road-82 in Collier County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-82 off Church Road just outside of Lehigh Acres. The crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-82 near the scene. It’s unclear how many people were killed in...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

