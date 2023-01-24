Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples artists wants your photos for a tribute to the Naples Pier
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:dfff33c69bd0db0a92e121ad Player Element ID: 6319330937112. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so a thousand pictures put together would be enough words for a book. Emillions Art...
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
WINKNEWS.com
Night at the Museum gala supporting the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:76c287a4ef4bea9af7951cdb Player Element ID: 6319440941112. The annual Night at the Museum event in Naples begins the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28. The gala, sponsored by Gulfshore Life, supports the...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane-focused Mitzvah Day event at Temple Beth El
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:4e63b860eae20814f7cf78a5 Player Element ID: 6319463760112. Sunday, members of the Jewish community are getting together for Mitzvah Day in Southwest Florida. On Mitzvah Day each year members of Temple Beth...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Marco Island on Monday
Areas in Marco Island will experience a service interruption Monday, Jan. 30 from the morning into the afternoon. According to Marco Island City Hall, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for areas in Marco Island on Monday. The maps below show the areas impacted by the precautionary...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach mom fights to get beach school open again
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:e8ca4f941e1c35b79207a8c9 Player Element ID: 6319375497112. A Fort Myers Beach mom is working toward getting her children’s school back open after Hurricane Ian caused it to shut down. Erin...
WINKNEWS.com
Structure fire in Fort Myers Friday afternoon
The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Lee County. According to FMFD, shortly before 2 p.m., multiple crews from FMFD responded to a fire at 2524 Congress Street in Fort Myers. At the scene, crews saw smoke from a second-floor apartment. Crews suddenly grabbed...
WINKNEWS.com
2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6de2e29677776a8a8bd97522 Player Element ID: 6319356899112. The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year’s festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
WINKNEWS.com
Copperleaf Charitable Foundation hosting annual Hunger Walk
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:5aefb5785e336b6b561792a5 Player Element ID: 6319421115112. People in Southwest Florida were excited to walk together Saturday morning for a good cause. The Copperleaf Charitable Foundation hosted its annual Hunger Walk...
WINKNEWS.com
Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:c4b0680b3b2f69f88ed3a8e2 Player Element ID: 6319373947112. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
WINKNEWS.com
Near-record heat Sunday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:da703b2818c63f8c72c7ab60 Player Element ID: 6319464863112. After a mild morning, high temperatures Sunday afternoon will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s across Southwest Florida. The record high temperature for this date...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL first responders honored and given grants for their work after Hurricane Ian
First responders in Southwest Florida are being honored for all the work they did after Hurricane Ian on Sunday. The Gary Sinise Foundation presented outreach grants worth almost $250,000. Before the event, the Gary Sinise Foundation donated a $42,000 cardiac monitor to Sanibel Fire Rescue after losing theirs in the...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Youth Hurricanes Cheer Squad win nationals, head to globals
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:3df782c64f2eafd553677843 Player Element ID: 6319384181112. Adapting and overcoming is the attitude that a large portion of our community has adopted since Hurricane Ian. Especially for 32 girls in Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
WINKNEWS.com
On board with the U.S. Coast Guard: Repairing coastal channel markers
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:122d1370ca8b5f33fde27e49 Player Element ID: 6319372779112. “Semper Paratus, Always Ready!” That’s the motto of the U.S. Coast Guard. While search and rescue is the Coast Guard’s number one mission, another...
WINKNEWS.com
Landowners adjacent to Bonita Estero Rail Trail project entitled to potential compensation
The Bonita Estero Rail Trail project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County. Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land continue to push...
WINKNEWS.com
2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets
Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
WINKNEWS.com
Yelling drunk man lying outside woman’s Fort Myers door arrested
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a heavily intoxicated man lying at a woman’s door late Thursday night in Fort Myers. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Simon, 41, was lying outside a home on Juanita Avenue when the woman living there came home from work at around 11 p.m. Simon began yelling at the woman after asking him if he was okay.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash near Lehigh Acres Saturday morning
A deadly crash on State Road-82 in Collier County Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SR-82 off Church Road just outside of Lehigh Acres. The crash closed all eastbound and westbound lanes on SR-82 near the scene. It’s unclear how many people were killed in...
