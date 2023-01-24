Read full article on original website
KXLY
Man arrested near Moses Lake trying to escape from police car
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) and Moses Lake Police arrested a man they say tried to escape from a police car. Early Saturday morning, GCSO said a deputy saw a black 1989 Mercedes driving 76 MPH in a 50 MPH zone uncontrollably on McConihe Road, which is north of Moses Lake.
ifiberone.com
PIT maneuver used in vehicle pursuit of Moses Lake man suspected of DUI
MOSES LAKE - A 31-year-old Moses Lake man likely won't be driving anytime soon after he was pursued and arrested by law enforcement early Saturday. At around 12:30 a.m., a Grant County Sheriff's deputy spotted a black 1989 Mercedes model 260 traveling 76 mph in a 50 mph zone on McConihe Road; authorities say the vehicle was driving erratically prompting suspicion of DUI.
ifiberone.com
Suspect arrested, charged in April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 22-year-old man has been charged in an April 2022 shooting in Moses Lake and is believed to be the suspect in another shooting two weeks prior. Angel Arias Moreno is charged in Grant County Superior Court with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting. Moreno was taken into custody on Wednesday at a home in Othello after police reportedly recovered a pistol believed to belong to Moreno, according to court records.
ifiberone.com
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Badger Mountain Road murder facing 13 charges
WATERVILLE — The man accused of fatally shooting a 37-year-old woman and opening fire on two witnesses on Badger Mountain Road near Waterville is facing 13 felony charges. Prosecutors formally charged 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter with:. First-degree murder. Two counts of first-degree attempted murder. First-degree robbery. Two counts of...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
ifiberone.com
Tuesday fire near Othello ruled arson; suspect arrested
OTHELLO — A 35-year-old man is in jail in connection to a Tuesday arson fire that destroyed a home near Othello. Adams County Fire District 5, deputies and the fire marshal’s office responded about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to a reported structure fire in the 600 block of South Danielle Road. Emergency personnel arrived to find a single-wide trailer fully-engulfed in flames, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: One dead, two injured and suspect on the loose following Richland shooting
The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect following a deadly shooting on McMurray St., according to Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Officers were called to the 1800 block of McMurray St. around 10:30 a.m. after a tow truck driver called 9-1-1 saying there was a woman in the street with gunshot wounds. Police believe she had been shot on a nearby property, then ran out to flag down help, according to Jansen.
ifiberone.com
Quincy family loses prized pigs to thieves during livestock show in Denver, police help recover them 48 hours later
UPDATE — Shortly after learning about a local family’s nightmare, iFIBER ONE News quickly learned that the Lee family‘s story has a happy ending. According to the Denver Police Department, the Lee’s two prized pigs, their truck, and trailer were found two days after they reported them stolen while staying at a hotel in Denver for the National Western Livestock Show.
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
ifiberone.com
10-time convicted felon arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 10-time convicted felon is back in jail after police say he stole a running vehicle and fled from law enforcement Sunday morning in Moses Lake. Valentine D. Gomez, 34, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, hit-and-run and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
kpq.com
Detective Say Father and Daughter Witnessed Badger Mountain Shooting
Detectives say a father and daughter saw the man accused of murdering a woman on Badger Mountain Road Saturday perform the act, and then shoot at them. Court documents filed Monday by Douglas County Sheriff's Detectives say the man and daughter watched from a pickup truck while 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter shot and killed 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell.
kpq.com
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
Chronicle
Man Accused of 'Executing' Eastern Washington Woman on Snowy Rural Road
A Kennewick woman didn't tell her family members about any plans to leave the area on Saturday. But later that day, Alyssa A. Longwell would be beaten and forced out of her Kia Soul onto the snowy pavement of a two-lane road, nearly 130 miles from home. Investigators say the...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
FOX 11 and 41
Deadly crash near Vernita Bridge
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are on the scene of a two car crash just east of the Vernita Bridge. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson one person was killed in the crash on SR 24 near milepost 40. Traffic is backed up for miles in the...
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
ifiberone.com
Fire damages motorhomes at Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park
WENATCHEE — One motorhome was destroyed and another damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon in the Wenatchee Rescue Mission Safe Park. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded at about 12:10 p.m. to reports of a vehicle fire at the safe park near Ohme Garden. One motorhome was a total loss. A second...
ifiberone.com
Report: Pedestrian underpass planned under I-90 along SR 261 in Ritzville
RITZVILLE - An article published by the Ritzville-Adams County Journal reports that a pedestrian walkway under I-90 along SR 261 in Ritzville is in the works. The publication wrote that Ritzville City Councilman Scott Yaeger announced the news during a city council meeting on Jan. 17. The project will be...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata father's 7-year-old son mauled to death by dogs in Idaho
FORT HALL, Idaho - An Ephrata family is in mourning after losing their son to a dog mauling last Saturday in Fort Hall, Idaho. Jesse Boner of Ephrata is the father of Kellan, the 7-year-old who lost his life in the weekend tragedy. Boner and his wife Ciara have four...
