Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
ETOnline.com
The 10 Best Women’s Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend: Patagonia, lululemon, Columbia and More
As we head into February and the temperatures drop, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, UGG, Columbia, and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.
ETOnline.com
Birkenstock’s Boston Clogs Come in an Extra Cozy Shearling Version and They're $50 Off Right Now
Birkenstock's famous Boston clogs have become unexpectedly elusive after TikTok dubbed the viral style as the official shoe of fall. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber to Kristen Stewart, Hilary Duff, and Ashley Olsen have gotten into the Birkenstock clog craze, so it's no wonder they're always sold out. Birkenstock updated the shoes for winter with a completely fluffy shearling version and they are an absolute must-have for the next couple of chilly months.
ETOnline.com
Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Her Face After Feminization Surgery in Glamorous Video
Nearly a month after undergoing feminization surgery, Dylan Mulvaney has made the grand reveal of her face in a glamorous new video. The TikTok star -- with a combined social media following of more than 11 million followers -- took to Instagram and shared a video dubbed "Dylan Mulvaney starring in 'The Face Reveal.'" The video opens with her dancing like a ballerina to Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake."
ETOnline.com
Samsonite's Big Sale On Best-Selling Luggage Ends Soon: Shop Carry-Ons and More Travel Essentials
While you're planning your next getaway for 2023, having durable and dependable luggage can make a huge difference in your travel experience. Samsonite is one of the most trusted luggage brands in the travel industry and is currently offering 20% off all of its best-selling suitcases. From carry-ons to large spinners, the Samsonite deals include hard-working travel gear with a focus on functionality — but we suggest you hurry to save before the sale ends Tuesday, January 31.
ETOnline.com
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch New California-Chic Home Line 'The BFF Collection'
Despite the gloomy forecast, winter is coming to an end sooner than you might think. The start of spring is just two months away, which means it's time to manifest the sunnier days ahead with a little home refresh. If you're looking for some cheerful decor that won't break the bank, our beloved 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have teamed up with QVC to bring you adorable home accents at affordable prices.
ETOnline.com
Why Emily Ratajkowski Feels She Can't 'Casually Date' in the Public Eye
Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about the highs and lows of dating. During a recent episode of her podcast, High Low, the newly single model opened up about the struggles she's facing and why she feels like she can't "casually date" as someone in the public eye. "It feels pretty...
ETOnline.com
The Great Jones Valentine's Day Sale Has Gorgeous Cookware and Bakeware to Gift Your Sweetheart
Chances are you love someone who loves to cook. Valentine's Day will be here in a couple weeks and much like delicious food, beautiful cookware makes time in the kitchen even more enjoyable. Whether you're hoping to find a perfect gift for home cooks or add a little color to your own kitchen, you'll want to check out the Great Jones Valentine's Day Sale.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Matching Baby Bumps With Body Double on Set: 'We've Truly Done It All Together'
Kaley Cuoco is including her pregnancy in her work! The 37-year-old expectant mother took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet photo from the set of an unnamed project on Thursday. Cuoco, who is currently pregnant with her first child, posted next to her body double, Monette Moio, in matching...
ETOnline.com
Reese Witherspoon Uses the Supportive Yoga Mat Shoppers Love for Being 'Easy on the Knees'
Practiced for thousands of years, there's a reason that people are still twisting into revolved chair poses and stretching deep for a downward dog. The benefits of yoga are all-encompassing: It can help reduce stress, increase flexibility and get your heart pumping. And while you can go to a yoga studio, there are countless videos on the internet guiding you through poses. Because you need nothing but a mat, yoga is a great workout to do in the comfort of your own home, as demonstrated by Reese Witherspoon who took to Instagram to show her preferred poses.
Comments / 0