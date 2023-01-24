ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Humane Society Releases Lost Pet Finder Tool

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5m3g_0kPizqzf00
Photo courtesy The Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

The San Diego Humane Society Tuesday unveiled a tool pet owners can use to reunite with lost pets faster.

The Lost2Found tool is a cell phone text program that provides automated texts with step-by-step instructions to help people search for their missing loved ones.

Last year, the SDHS took in nearly 19,000 stray pets and only 22% of them were reunited with their families, officials said. One in three pets will become lost at some point during their lives, according to the SDHS.

“Nobody thinks it will happen to them — until it does,” said Gary Weitzman, SDHS president and CEO. “Now, if the unthinkable happens, our new Lost2Found texting platform can help pet parents navigate a very stressful time.”

The tool is a one-way communication system that texts tips and support at strategic intervals and provides resources. Pet owners are sent 28 messages over a 60-day time period, including a comprehensive list of tools, helpful tips and timely information.

The information directs owners to San Diego Humane Society’s website, online groups and partner organizations.

If your pet goes missing, text “LOST” to 858-SAN-LOST (726-5678) to start using the Lost2Found platform. You can also view stray pets who have come in to the SDHS facility, and find more useful tips — including measures you can take to prevent your pet from getting lost — at sdhumane.org/found.

The program was unveiled Tuesday, which is “Change a Pet’s Life Day.”

–City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Moms: How Family Entertainment Venues Should Train Their Employees

If you’ve visited a family-focused business, such as a theme park or entertainment center, you know they are often stocked with young employees who have little-to-no experience working with children. Oftentimes, visiting these businesses can be frustrating. Of course, we can’t blame a teenager working at their first job. However, we can acknowledge that businesses need to do a better job in training their employees in working with children. After all, working with children is not for everyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hispanosnews.com

San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Restaurant Partners Open Garbatella Osteria at Otay Ranch Town Center in 1st U.S. Venture

A new Italian restaurant and cafe has opened and the long-time restauranteurs chose the South Bay for their first U.S. venture. Garbatella Osteria Bar, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, is owned by two husband-and-wife duos, Antonio Luiu and Diana Gonzalez and Saul Plata and Carelma Rodriguez. They have operated restaurants in Mexico and Canada for three decades.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS Philly

Why San Diego's waves turned bright pink

The usual blue waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego are looking quite different — at least for a while. Bright fuchsia-colored waves were seen crashing along the shore in the past week, and researchers have revealed just what's causing the sudden and dramatic color change. It's science. Scripps Institution of Oceanography is actually responsible for the temporary color change at Torrey Pines State Beach. Researchers are conducting a study, called Plumes in Nearshore Conditions, or PiNC, to learn more about how freshwater interacts with salt water near shore. By releasing a non-toxic pink dye in the nearby Los...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy