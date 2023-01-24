Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Japan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company – Japanese official
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Japanese construction firm was granted an exemption by the U.S. government to make payments to a Myanmar military-owned company despite sanctions aimed at cutting off the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup from sources of revenue, a Japanese official said on Friday. The...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
104.1 WIKY
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
104.1 WIKY
Peru’s Boluarte to propose new bill to advance elections if Congress rejects current proposal
(Reuters) – Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Sunday evening promised to propose a constitutional reform to move general elections to October 2023 if lawmakers do not reconsider a proposal to advance the elections to later this year. Lawmakers on Friday rejected a proposal that would open the door to...
104.1 WIKY
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
104.1 WIKY
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal “flexibly” with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary...
Ukraine calls for faster weapons supplies as Russia presses eastern offensive
KYIV, Ukraine, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian missile strikes killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson while fighting raged in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia again shelled the key town of Vuhledar, Ukrainian officials said.
The Biden administration could exclude North Africans and Middle Easterners as 'white' in the 2030 Census. New categories will prevent undercounting of MENA people, advocates say.
The proposal also includes the removal of the term "Negro" to describe Black people and "Far East" to describe people of East Asian descent.
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy attacks effort to allow Russia back at Olympics
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that “terror is somehow acceptable”. “Attempts by the International Olympic Committee to bring Russian athletes back into the Olympic Games are attempts to tell...
Mark Levin calls on GOP governors to protect children's education: 'Teach history, not Marxist propaganda'
Fox News host Mark Levin praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing up to 'woke' educators in the state in his opening monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.'
104.1 WIKY
U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case. Citing Bankman-Fried’s “recent attempts to contact prospective witnesses,”...
104.1 WIKY
Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt “spiral of death”
(Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.
104.1 WIKY
Top French university bans use of ChatGPT to prevent plagiarism
PARIS (Reuters) – Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities, has banned the use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot that can generate coherent prose, to prevent fraud and plagiarism. ChatGPT is a free programme that generates original text about virtually any subject in response to a prompt,...
104.1 WIKY
Blast heard at military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan – state media
DUBAI (Reuters) – A loud blast was heard at a military plant in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, but a security official said there were no casualties, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said on its website early on Sunday. “The explosion took place in one of the munitions manufacturing...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico, NGO double down on efforts to protect world’s smallest porpoise
SAN FELIPE, Mexico (Reuters) – Enforcement efforts to protect the vaquita, the world’s smallest porpoise, have led to a significant drop in fishing in a protected area that is home to the critically endangered species, the Mexican government and a non-profit said after a year of enhanced partnership.
104.1 WIKY
Missile hits Kharkiv apartment building, one dead- governor
(Reuters) -A missile hit an apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, killing one person and injuring others, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said. A Reuters picture from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building. Synehubov said the strike took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.
104.1 WIKY
Three killed by Russian shelling of Kherson – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – Three people were killed by Russian strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday that damaged a hospital and a school, the regional administration said. “Today’s Russian shelling injured nine people: three people died (two men and one woman), six were injured,” the administration...
104.1 WIKY
Eritrea troops still on Ethiopian soil – U.S
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A senior U.S. official said on Saturday that Eritrean troops are still in Ethiopia although they have moved back the border, contradicting Ethiopian authorities who say the Eritreans have already left. Eritrean troops fought alongside the Ethiopian military and allied militias in the two-year conflict that...
104.1 WIKY
Finnish journalists found guilty in rare defence intelligence case
HELSINKI (Reuters) – A Finnish court on Friday said two journalists at Finland’s largest daily were found guilty of revealing classified defence intelligence, in a rare criminal trial restricting press freedom in the Nordic country. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Comments / 0