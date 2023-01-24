Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea fines Citadel Securities for stock algorithm trading breaches
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s financial regulator has imposed a fine of 11.88 billion won ($9.66 million) on U.S.-based Citadel Securities, saying it disturbed the local stock market with high-frequency algorithm trading. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement released on Thursday the firm had distorted...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case. Citing Bankman-Fried’s “recent attempts to contact prospective witnesses,”...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank’s application to be supervised by the Fed
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank’s application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank’s proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks. Custodia, which is based in Wyoming and is chartered through...
104.1 WIKY
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
104.1 WIKY
Seven EU countries oppose new EU funding as response to U.S. subsidy plan – letter
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Plans by the European Commission to create new European Union funding for the green industry are facing mounting opposition in the 27-nation bloc, as seven EU countries openly rejected the idea in a letter to the EU executive. The letter, seen by Reuters and dated Jan....
104.1 WIKY
Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
104.1 WIKY
Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
NEW YORK (Reuters) – To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing “great,” while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm’s hits — and downplayed its misses.
104.1 WIKY
Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund on pace for best month ever as battered stocks surge
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund is closing in on the best monthly performance in its history as it rides a rebound in many of the high-growth stocks that took a beating last year. The $7.3 billion ARK Innovation fund is up slightly more than...
104.1 WIKY
Japan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company – Japanese official
TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Japanese construction firm was granted an exemption by the U.S. government to make payments to a Myanmar military-owned company despite sanctions aimed at cutting off the Myanmar junta that seized power in a coup from sources of revenue, a Japanese official said on Friday. The...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar drops vs yen, near 9-month low to euro on central bank bets
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve’s.
104.1 WIKY
Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Chipped
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of ‘soft landing’ hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a...
Comments / 0