ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea fines Citadel Securities for stock algorithm trading breaches

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s financial regulator has imposed a fine of 11.88 billion won ($9.66 million) on U.S.-based Citadel Securities, saying it disturbed the local stock market with high-frequency algorithm trading. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement released on Thursday the firm had distorted...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. seeks tighter bail for FTX founder Bankman-Fried to prevent tampering

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors on Friday asked a Manhattan judge to impose tougher bail conditions on Sam Bankman-Fried, expressing concern that the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal case. Citing Bankman-Fried’s “recent attempts to contact prospective witnesses,”...
NEW YORK STATE
104.1 WIKY

Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval

PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
104.1 WIKY

Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
104.1 WIKY

Goldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk

NEW YORK (Reuters) – To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing “great,” while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm’s hits — and downplayed its misses.
104.1 WIKY

Dollar drops vs yen, near 9-month low to euro on central bank bets

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar dropped against the yen on Friday as traders bet a hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was still in the offing. The dollar also sagged close to a nine-month low versus the euro, amid market expectations the European Central Bank next week will implement a rate hike twice as big as the Federal Reserve’s.
104.1 WIKY

Visa, Mastercard pin hopes on China reopening as travel boom fades

(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc and Visa Inc will rely on China reopening to give travel spending a boost, Wall Street analysts said, as the pace of growth in other parts of the world eases from a post-pandemic boom. Executives at the payments companies on Thursday pointed to further room...
104.1 WIKY

Marketmind: Chipped

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. A surge of ‘soft landing’ hopes for the U.S. economy on Thursday got sideswiped overnight after a dire industry readout from chipmaking giant Intel decimated its stock price after the bell. Intel dropped a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy