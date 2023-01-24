Read full article on original website
Handball-Denmark beat France to historic third handball world title
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Denmark outclassed France to become the first country to win three straight men’s IHF World Handball Championship titles after prevailing in an electrifying final by a score of 34-29 at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Sunday. The Danes led by a single goal at...
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
Japan bans exports of robots, semiconductor parts to Russia in new sanctions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Friday announced additional sanctions in response to Moscow’s latest actions in Ukraine, banning exports to Russia of key strategic goods and freezing assets of dozen individuals. Japan will prohibit Russia-bound shipments of goods that can be used to enhance military capability, including semiconductor...
ICE to open London gas hub, creating route around EU price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Intercontinental Exchange plans to launch a “parallel market” in London for Title Transfer Facility gas trading next month, it said on Friday, providing a way for market participants to avoid the European Union’s gas price cap. ICE hosts trading on the TTF...
