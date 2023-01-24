Fantasy Football: Two stars to fade (and one trend to buy in on) in 2023

In the same way we start thinking of what could've been at the end of every year, so too do fantasy football managers think about what could've been with their seasons. I know personally, I haven't stopped thinking about what could've been if I had drafted one of the eventual top-scoring quarterbacks as opposed to the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And because I didn't have the results I wanted from either of those two signal-callers, I will likely be fading them in my 2023 drafts.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who's already thinking about which players they're either fading completely in next season's drafts or who they definitely won't be paying ADP for.

Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals whom he's fading in 2023 as well, in the video above!

Top players to fade in 2023

Back in the 2022 draft season, Dalton made a bold claim of fading Travis Kelce. The thought process and analysis were sound: Kelce was a year older, and he wouldn't have Tyreek Hill around to attract defensive attention.

Of course, we now know Dalton and everyone else who doubted Kelce would end up wrong, with him cruising to yet another TE1 finish.

Dalton is undeterred for this year, though, as he'll be fading Kelce yet again in 2023!

Another star Dalton is fading is Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray. Murray's season was lost after suffering a torn ACL, and his ACL surgery recovery will likely hinder his performance as a dual-threat QB. Not only that, but the Cardinals offense as a whole is in limbo, what with Kliff Kingsbury out of the picture and rumors of a DeAndre Hopkins trade emerging.

It's not all fades and negatives though — Dalton also highlights a positive trend drafters need to keep in mind for 2023, specifically related to rookie wide receivers.

Check out his full analysis in the video above!