Nacogdoches County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

SFA announces temporary president

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has announced Dr. Steve Westbrook will serve as temporary president until May. Westbrook was declared to be the sole finalist for the position, and his title has been changed from interim to temprary president in honor of the work he has done for the university.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression

A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show

Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member. Trina Jackson speaks about the sentences given to D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty on Friday to the murder of Jackson's little brother, Damarion Glenn. Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa discusses responses to Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 9 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE

