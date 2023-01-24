Read full article on original website
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
SFA announces temporary president
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents has announced Dr. Steve Westbrook will serve as temporary president until May. Westbrook was declared to be the sole finalist for the position, and his title has been changed from interim to temprary president in honor of the work he has done for the university.
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Angelina County appoints new sheriff after Sanches’ 10-year tenure
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new sheriff was appointed during the Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman was unanimously selected to fill the position after long-time sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December. “I promise to work hard for the people of Angelina County,” Selman said. […]
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
Tyler Rose Garden Center hosts 26th gem and mineral show
Family of slain Lufkin teen speaks about sentencing of JaccBoyWorld gang member. Trina Jackson speaks about the sentences given to D'Corian Haywood, who plead guilty on Friday to the murder of Jackson's little brother, Damarion Glenn. Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa discusses responses to Tyre Nichols video. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Cherokee County student groups lend helping hand for Kids Against Hunger
RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Over 100 students gathered at the Rusk High School gym to pack meals for kids across the U.S. border. Cherokee County FFA chapters and area 4 - H clubs volunteered their time for ‘Kids Against Hunger’ Thursday morning. Filling up meal packets with nutritious...
Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said […]
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
3 people arrested in connection with assault, kidnapping in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for accusations of assault and kidnapping at a home on Greenville Street in Wells Tuesday night. According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the three suspects were arrested in connection to...
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
