Rock Island, IL

Enjoy wine & dinner, help city parks

By Sharon Wren
 5 days ago

Enjoy an evening of fine wine from Dimitri Wine & Spirits and great food while helping parks in Rock Island.

Register now for the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation’s upcoming wine tasting dinner and fundraiser on Thursday, February 2 starting at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy comparing New World wines with those from the Old World while dining on fantastic food that’s been paired with a themed wine.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, January 31. The cost is $85 per person and guests can sign up by calling (309) 788-9589, pay at the door by check or credit card to Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation or online here . All proceeds benefit parks in the City of Rock Island.

