Laconia, NH

Colin H. Williams, 80

BELMONT — Colin Henry "Tony" Williams, 80, of Dutile Road, passed away on Jan. 21, at his home. Tony was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in Plymouth, the son of the late Charles and Marjorie (Manning) Williams.
BELMONT, NH
Carolyn H. Desmarais, 83

CONCORD — Carolyn Hill Desmarais passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, in Concord. Kay’s caring and generous heart was present throughout her 83 years of life. She was gracious, independent, strong-willed and loved her family deeply. Kay was born on Nov. 29, 1939, in Flushing, New York, to...
CONCORD, NH
Louise E. Day, 79

BOSCAWEN — Louise E. Day, 79, of Boscawen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a very brief illness. Louise was born in Franklin, on Feb. 10, 1943, to Clifford and Marcia (Remington) Leavitt. She was raised in Northfield and attended Winnisquam High School. She began working at the very early age of 11, helping to take care of an elderly woman in Tilton, and immediately knew it was her calling to become a certified nurses aide and help people. She took her chosen profession seriously from day one, and her work ethic was unparalleled.
BOSCAWEN, NH
3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
MANCHESTER, NH
UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
DURHAM, NH
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
NORTHWOOD, NH
Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
Tracking the Growth of Construction and Development in New Hampshire

High-Profile interviewed Managing Director John Stebbins and Co-president Jim Loft of PROCON, an architectural and construction management firm based in Hooksett, N.H. PROCON was founded by the Stebbins’ family in 1935, and is one of the oldest privately-held, family-owned and operated design-build firms in the United States. Stebbins and...
HOOKSETT, NH
Meredith recognized with 2022 Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award

MANCHESTER — ExcellenceNorth Alliance has presented the “Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” to the Greater Meredith Community in recognition of its advancement of the vision for the area to be a year-round business, recreational and social hub for residents, workforce and visitors. The award honors Dr. Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities for the benefit of the citizens and families in New Hampshire. ENA presented the award at the Greater Meredith Program annual meeting on Jan. 20.
MEREDITH, NH
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
LACONIA, NH
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH

