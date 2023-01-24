ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wsiu.org

Capitol View - January 27, 2023

A week after initial lawsuits were filed, additional suits and arguments are developing over Illinois’ new Assault Weapons Ban. We’ll look at the new rulings, and new filings. Plus, a look at what will hold lawmakers’ focus as these cases play out – the General Assembly begins work next week.
January 27, 2023 | CapitolView

