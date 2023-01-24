Read full article on original website
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
World-first guidelines created to help prevent heart complications in children during cancer treatment
The world's first international clinical guidelines to help prevent and treat heart complications in children undergoing cancer treatment have been created. The guidelines, published in JACC:Advances, cover cardiovascular disease assessment, screening and follow-up, for pediatric patients receiving cancer treatment with new molecular therapies, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The expert consensus,...
Comprehensive primary care, accessibility and continuity can reduce hospitalizations
Japanese researchers examined the association between primary care practice characteristics and total hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. They conducted a nationwide study and examined data from 1,161 participants ages 40-75. They assessed the quality of primary care attributes, including first contact between the patient and a primary care clinician, length...
'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans
Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
Continued ear wax services crucial, say researchers
A new study by University of Manchester audiologists has highlighted the difficulties people face with impacted ear wax. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice as more and more people face the prospect of ear wax removal services being discontinued at their GP surgeries. However, despite...
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
COVID booster vaccines: How a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
COVID vaccines call our immune systems to action, generating antibodies which fight against any contact we have with the virus. Antibodies help to reduce the effects of an infection or even prevent it altogether. Scientists have estimated that vaccination has averted millions of COVID deaths worldwide. Studies have also shown...
Geographic-level disparities reported in meeting physical activity guidelines
Geographic-level disparities are evident in the prevalence of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined physical activity guidelines, according to research published in the Jan. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Christiaan G. Abildso, Ph.D., from West Virginia University School of Public...
Report highlights cost of misinformation to health care services during COVID-19 pandemic
A new report has highlighted the consequences of misinformation, including loss of trust in public institutions, delayed action on pressing issues such as climate change, and the financial toll on health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Fault Lines" report involved a panel of international experts, including leading cognitive...
New research reveals role faith institutions play in promoting good health
The University of York-led study showed that health professionals, working with faith leaders, can deliver effective, low-cost messages on how people can keep their blood pressure on the healthy side. High blood pressure can lead to a range of health conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, and strokes. The...
Small study shows promise for antimalarial monoclonal antibody to prevent malaria
A monoclonal antibody treatment was found to be safe, well tolerated, and effective in protecting against malaria in a small group of healthy volunteers who were exposed to malaria in a challenge study, according to new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).
Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi
Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows that the maternal mortality rate increased...
Study shows FDA-approved TB regimen may not work against the deadliest form of TB due to multidrug-resistant strains
Findings from a Johns Hopkins Children's Center study in animal models show that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antibiotic regimen for multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) may not work for TB meningitis. Studies in a small number of people also provide evidence that a new combination of drugs is needed to develop effective treatments for TB meningitis due to MDR strains.
Primary care plays a role in helping patients with long COVID symptoms by providing holistic, trustworthy care
Many people are experiencing a variety of long COVID-19 symptoms and are relying on some of their own methods to allay those symptoms. Others are in need of additional therapies from their medical care team. Researchers from Germany asked patients experiencing post-COVID symptoms about the therapies they used and found...
Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find
Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...
Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
Researchers map the effects of dietary nutrients on disease
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London have created a tool to predict the effects of different diets on both cancerous cells and healthy cells. Their work could help disentangle the subtle metabolic changes associated with different types of nutrients, and improve our understanding of the link between diet and disease.
Algorithms to assess stroke risk are markedly worse for Black Americans
Current medical standards for accessing stroke risk perform worse for Black Americans than they do for white Americans, potentially creating a self-perpetuating driver of health inequities. A study, led by Duke Health researchers and appearing online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), evaluated various existing...
Measles virus 'cooperates' with itself to cause fatal encephalitis
Researchers in Japan have uncovered the mechanism for how the measles virus can cause subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, a rare but fatal neurological disorder that can occur several years after a measles infection. Although the normal form of the measles virus cannot infect the nervous system, the team found...
Predicting dementia using neural network characteristics
In many neurodegenerative conditions, brain changes occur before symptoms emerge. But now, researchers from Japan have found a new way to distinguish these conditions in the early stages according to changes in brain activity patterns. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University...
