ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs

Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
MedicalXpress

World-first guidelines created to help prevent heart complications in children during cancer treatment

The world's first international clinical guidelines to help prevent and treat heart complications in children undergoing cancer treatment have been created. The guidelines, published in JACC:Advances, cover cardiovascular disease assessment, screening and follow-up, for pediatric patients receiving cancer treatment with new molecular therapies, immunotherapy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The expert consensus,...
MedicalXpress

Comprehensive primary care, accessibility and continuity can reduce hospitalizations

Japanese researchers examined the association between primary care practice characteristics and total hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. They conducted a nationwide study and examined data from 1,161 participants ages 40-75. They assessed the quality of primary care attributes, including first contact between the patient and a primary care clinician, length...
MedicalXpress

'There are two Americas': Pregnancy-related deaths up to three times more likely in states with abortion bans

Women in states with abortions bans are up to three times more likely to die during pregnancy, childbirth or soon after giving birth, according to a new report. The report, published last week by the nonprofit research organization the Gender Equity Policy Institute, also found that states with abortion bans have higher infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy rates.
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Continued ear wax services crucial, say researchers

A new study by University of Manchester audiologists has highlighted the difficulties people face with impacted ear wax. The findings are published in the British Journal of General Practice as more and more people face the prospect of ear wax removal services being discontinued at their GP surgeries. However, despite...
MedicalXpress

Geographic-level disparities reported in meeting physical activity guidelines

Geographic-level disparities are evident in the prevalence of meeting aerobic, muscle-strengthening, and combined physical activity guidelines, according to research published in the Jan. 27 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Christiaan G. Abildso, Ph.D., from West Virginia University School of Public...
MedicalXpress

Report highlights cost of misinformation to health care services during COVID-19 pandemic

A new report has highlighted the consequences of misinformation, including loss of trust in public institutions, delayed action on pressing issues such as climate change, and the financial toll on health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Fault Lines" report involved a panel of international experts, including leading cognitive...
MedicalXpress

New research reveals role faith institutions play in promoting good health

The University of York-led study showed that health professionals, working with faith leaders, can deliver effective, low-cost messages on how people can keep their blood pressure on the healthy side. High blood pressure can lead to a range of health conditions such as heart disease, heart attack, and strokes. The...
MedicalXpress

Small study shows promise for antimalarial monoclonal antibody to prevent malaria

A monoclonal antibody treatment was found to be safe, well tolerated, and effective in protecting against malaria in a small group of healthy volunteers who were exposed to malaria in a challenge study, according to new research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).
MedicalXpress

Maternal deaths and disparities increase in Mississippi

Deaths from pregnancy complications have become more prevalent in Mississippi, and racial disparities in the health of those who give birth have widened in recent years, according to a report released Thursday by the state's Department of Health. The Mississippi Maternal Mortality Report shows that the maternal mortality rate increased...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MedicalXpress

Study shows FDA-approved TB regimen may not work against the deadliest form of TB due to multidrug-resistant strains

Findings from a Johns Hopkins Children's Center study in animal models show that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antibiotic regimen for multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) may not work for TB meningitis. Studies in a small number of people also provide evidence that a new combination of drugs is needed to develop effective treatments for TB meningitis due to MDR strains.
MedicalXpress

Gum infection may be a risk factor for heart arrhythmia, researchers find

Periodontitis, a gum disease, can lead to a litany of dental issues from bad breath to bleeding and lost teeth. Now, researchers at Hiroshima University have found that it could be connected to even more severe problems elsewhere in the body—the heart. In a study published in JACC: Clinical...
MedicalXpress

Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma

Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
MedicalXpress

Researchers map the effects of dietary nutrients on disease

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London have created a tool to predict the effects of different diets on both cancerous cells and healthy cells. Their work could help disentangle the subtle metabolic changes associated with different types of nutrients, and improve our understanding of the link between diet and disease.
MedicalXpress

Algorithms to assess stroke risk are markedly worse for Black Americans

Current medical standards for accessing stroke risk perform worse for Black Americans than they do for white Americans, potentially creating a self-perpetuating driver of health inequities. A study, led by Duke Health researchers and appearing online Jan. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), evaluated various existing...
MedicalXpress

Measles virus 'cooperates' with itself to cause fatal encephalitis

Researchers in Japan have uncovered the mechanism for how the measles virus can cause subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE, a rare but fatal neurological disorder that can occur several years after a measles infection. Although the normal form of the measles virus cannot infect the nervous system, the team found...
MedicalXpress

Predicting dementia using neural network characteristics

In many neurodegenerative conditions, brain changes occur before symptoms emerge. But now, researchers from Japan have found a new way to distinguish these conditions in the early stages according to changes in brain activity patterns. In a study recently published in Dementia and Geriatric Cognitive Disorders, researchers from the University...

Comments / 0

Community Policy