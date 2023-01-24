Read full article on original website
One arrested in connection with fatal Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.
2 Birmingham residents charged with drug trafficking in Cullman County
CULLMAN, Ala. – Two people from Birmingham were arrested in Cullman County on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and both are facing three counts of drug trafficking. According to a media release from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Jan. 24, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop along Alabama Highway 69 near Dodge City. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and attempted to flee. A pursuit continued until the offender crashed into a CCSO investigator’s vehicle. There were no injuries. Two suspects were detained and later arrested. Kena Dionte Smith, 24, of Birmingham, and Alexis Nicole Funish, 25, of Birmingham,...
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
Alabama NAACP President disturbed by Tyre Nichols video
It has been a little more than 24 hours since Memphis Police released bodycam footage showing five officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols would die from his injuries in a hospital three days later. "There was no reason because he was not able to get up," said Benard Simelton, president...
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
Sheriff's Office: No evidence of Friday morning shooter in Madison, just loud construction equipment
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says there was not an active shooter Friday morning near Clift Farms. The sheriff's office said it received information about possible shots fired at a construction site in the area, but "it was determined to be loud equipment." Around the same time, two people fled...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Decatur man accused of meth trafficking
A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) resulted in a man's arrest on Thursday.
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
Investigator: Victim woke up during assault, fought off attacker at Morgan Co. home
A woman who was asleep at her boyfriend's house in Lacey's Spring woke up to find someone else in bed with her, assaulting her as she slept, according to an affidavit filed this week in Morgan County District Court. The affiant, a Morgan County Sheriff's Office investigator, said the incident...
Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended
Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
Vehicles Recovered By Sonar Equipment
By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing […]. By Bonita Wilborn Whether you are a competition fisherman or just looking for more success in your home waters, fishing with sonar can be an excellent tool. Jackson County law enforcement is also finding that sonar fishing equipment can be an excellent tool for them. Jackson County law enforcement and…
Mother charged with felony child endangerment
A Corinth mother was charged with felony child endangerment after her newborn tested positive for meth. Charge: Child Abuse with the Presence of Dangerous Drugs. On 01/19/23, Corinth Police Department was notified by Child Protective Services regarding a baby that had just been born at Magnolia Regional Health Center. CPS...
Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 27, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 25• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $79 Jan. 26• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; clothing; $75• identity theft; person Arrests Jan. 26 Martin, Kasey K.; 51• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Jorgensen, Tyrone J.; 21• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Gaddis, Jennifer A.; 38• FTA- public intoxication Klosinski, Mary E.; 33• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree• FTA- disorderly conduct Lackey, Tommy R.; 49• theft of property-1st degree (2 counts)• burglary-3rd degree (4 counts)• criminal mischief-2nd degree (2 counts)• criminal mischief-1st degree• criminal mischief-3rd degree• theft of property-3rd degree• theft of property-4th degree Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
One man missing, teen rescued after being thrown from boat on Alabama lake
A 13-year-old was rescued, but a 63-year-old man was still missing Saturday after a boat collided with a bridge piling, Alabama law enforcement officer said. A search was underway for the missing boater Alabama Law Enforcement Agency personnel said. Missing was Daniel E. Hamm, 62, of Florence, Alabama. The two...
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
State Troopers asking for public’s help to solve fatal hit-and-run in Muscle Shoals
On November 5, 2022, Authorities say that 29-year-old Corey Maxwell was walking near Alabama 184 at around 2:15 a.m. when he was hit and killed.
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Car Accident
One person is dead and 1 person is injured after a single-vehicle wreck in Limestone County. One person is dead and 1 person is injured after a single-vehicle wreck in Limestone County. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January 27, …. James Clemens vs. Bob Jones (10 p.m., January...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including: Tuesday, Jan. 17 Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear). Wednesday, Jan. 18 Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation). ——- Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery. Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges. ——- Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery.
