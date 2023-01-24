CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last week, including: Thursday, Jan. 19 Deputies served a warrant on Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, of Florence. Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Cullman County Detention Center. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in December 2022. Phillips was charged with escape. Friday, Jan. 20 Deputies arrested Dana Faye Denton, 45, of Arley, on failure to appear warrants for harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and two counts of forgery. Saturday, Jan. 21 Deputies responded to the Cullman County Detention Center lobby, where two subjects were arguing. The victim allegedly stopped...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO