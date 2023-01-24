ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Man arrested, charged with murder in University Drive shooting

According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed. The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. 48 Hoops Jan. 26, 2023. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST. Catch up on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Authorities Searching for Missing Boater in Colbert County

Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man they say went missing following a marine-related incident Saturday. Authorities Searching for Missing Boater in Colbert …. Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man they say went missing following a marine-related incident Saturday. Leadership Perspectives: Chandler Hall. Chandler Hall is a cybersecurity evangelist...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.

A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO weekly arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last week, including:   Thursday, Jan. 19  Deputies served a warrant on Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, of Florence. Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Cullman County Detention Center.   The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in December 2022.   Phillips was charged with escape.   Friday, Jan. 20  Deputies arrested Dana Faye Denton, 45, of Arley, on failure to appear warrants for harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and two counts of forgery.   Saturday, Jan. 21  Deputies responded to the Cullman County Detention Center lobby, where two subjects were arguing.  The victim allegedly stopped...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Trailer destroyed in Toney fire

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week a shoplifting situation at a department store took a wild turn. The Huntsville Police Department is hoping you can lead them to the woman they say wielded a weapon and then took off with a lot of stolen stuff. Last month, a week before...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

