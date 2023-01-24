Read full article on original website
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Man arrested, charged with murder in University Drive shooting
According to officials on the scene, there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished but the home was destroyed. The Morgan County Commission approved 10 new part-time positions at the Morgan County Jail. 48 Hoops Jan. 26, 2023. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST. Catch up on...
One arrested in connection with fatal Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.
Authorities Searching for Missing Boater in Colbert County
Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man they say went missing following a marine-related incident Saturday. Authorities Searching for Missing Boater in Colbert …. Authorities are searching for a 63-year-old man they say went missing following a marine-related incident Saturday. Leadership Perspectives: Chandler Hall. Chandler Hall is a cybersecurity evangelist...
Investigators identify Huntsville arson suspect
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved with an arson.
Madison County investigators identify pair in connection to laundromat damage investigation
Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) investigators were asking for the public's help in identifying two people they believe may have caused damage to a Hazel Green laundromat.
Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges | Jan. 27, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now facing multiple bank robbery charges, including two where court records say he would have been wearing an electronic monitoring device. Huntsville Man Faces Multiple Bank Robbery Charges …. A Huntsville man sentenced to community corrections in December is now...
Huntsville USPS worker indicted for destroying and hiding mail
A former United States Postal Service (USPS) employee in Huntsville has been indicted for destruction of mail during a 6-month period in 2018.
Decatur woman killed in Saturday evening crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening near EVa. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sharon Allen, 41, was a passenger who was killed when the Ford F-150 she was in left the road and struck multiple trees.
CCSO weekly arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last week, including: Thursday, Jan. 19 Deputies served a warrant on Marlan Odell Phillips, 32, of Florence. Phillips is currently incarcerated in the Cullman County Detention Center. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in December 2022. Phillips was charged with escape. Friday, Jan. 20 Deputies arrested Dana Faye Denton, 45, of Arley, on failure to appear warrants for harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument and two counts of forgery. Saturday, Jan. 21 Deputies responded to the Cullman County Detention Center lobby, where two subjects were arguing. The victim allegedly stopped...
Trailer destroyed in Toney fire
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three fire departments were called to a Toney trailer park on Opp Reynolds Road early Sunday morning to extinguish a trailer fire. Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI), the Toney, Bobo and Hazel Green fire departments were all on the scene. According to officials on the scene,...
Florence Police ask for public’s help locating wanted Colbert County man
Florence Police are asking for the public's help locating a domestic violence suspect who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.
HPD, other agencies release statements after Tyre Nichols’ video release
Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and other police departments around Alabama and Tennessee have released a statement in reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Decatur woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Eva
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has confirmed that a Decatur woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Morgan County Saturday afternoon.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Decatur man accused of meth trafficking
A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) resulted in a man's arrest on Thursday.
$16,000 reward offered in shooting death of young Huntsville aerospace engineer
The reward is now $16,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing of a 27-year-old Huntsville aerospace engineer hit by bullets fired into his apartment. Andrew Gilliam, 27, died Jan. 4 at Huntsville Hospital after being rushed from his Sunlake Apartments residence off Zeirdt Road, police...
One dead, one injured in Limestone County crash
A single-car accident early Friday left one person dead and another person injured, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
Passenger killed in Limestone County car crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A passenger was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. West said the driver was heading south on Alabama Highway 251 near VanDyke Road and lost control of the car. The driver was taken to Huntsville...
Decatur Police working to identify person behind city hall bomb threat
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) is working to identify the person behind a bomb threat at Decatur City Hall Friday afternoon.
Huntsville residents react to Memphis body camera footage released Friday
Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage in which multiple officers are seen brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after the attack.
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week a shoplifting situation at a department store took a wild turn. The Huntsville Police Department is hoping you can lead them to the woman they say wielded a weapon and then took off with a lot of stolen stuff. Last month, a week before...
