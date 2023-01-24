ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

WAFB

WBR school closed Monday due to high water in classroom

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Parish School System officials have announced a school closure due to high water in a classroom. Officials said Lukeville Elementary School will cancel classes for kids on Monday, Jan. 30. The closure is for students only. Faculty will need to report to work.
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB

High water causes road closures in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rain and high water have led to several road closures throughout the Baton Rouge area on Sunday, Jan. 29. Traffic officials said the right lane has opened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-110 South at North 9th Street due to water on the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Several minor high water rescues made in Baton Rouge, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is warning drivers about high water after crews made several minor rescues on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials said some of the high water rescues were made on Gourrier Avenue, River Road at South Boulevard, South Boulevard at Maximillian, Haig Street, and Mckinley Street at Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

East Baton Rouge Parish announces sandbag locations

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced several locations for residents to pick up sandbags on Sunday, Jan. 29. The announcement comes as heavy rain continues to come down in the Baton Rouge area. Below is the list of sand and sandbag...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Watson’s Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cookoff benefits members of armed forces for 12th year

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - Some people in Livingston Parish were up at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Jan. 28, to make sure their gumbo was the best. Folks were cooking for those who fight to protect us. Watson’s Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cookoff celebrated its 12th year and featured several signature gumbos, along with music and patriotic ceremonies to honor those serving in the armed forces.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SRO: Knife found in backpack during gun search at middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Westdale Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon for about 40 minutes. School Resource Officers (SROs) did not find a gun during their search, but according to EBR schools director of communication Ben Lemoine, it was discovered that a female student had a knife in her backpack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

