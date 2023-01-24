Read full article on original website
klin.com
NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St
Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
klin.com
Lincoln Police Union Supports Suzanne Geist For Mayor
Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist has picked up the endorsement of the Lincoln Police Union in her bid to become the next mayor of Lincoln. During a news conference Thursday, Union president Jeff Sorensen said Geist shares their vision for improving public safety “so that we all have a safe place to live, work and raise out families. She has consistently stood with us, and we are proud to stand with her in the upcoming election.”
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
klin.com
Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos
Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
From superheroes to craft shows stay busy with these Omaha area events
Whether you like superheroes, movies, music, air and space travel or craft shows, Omaha and surrounding areas has you covered with local events happening this weekend.
klkntv.com
Constitutional carry bill opposed by Nebraska police will be discussed Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A reworked and less restrictive constitutional carry proposal is scheduled for a hearing at the Nebraska State Capitol this Thursday. Like the measure that fell just two votes short last year, LB77 would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But this...
KETV.com
Omaha chefs named as semifinalists for the James Beard awards
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink. A chef at a popular pop-up dinner series in Omaha has been nominated for a national award. Kane Adkisson of kanō was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the Emerging Chef Award as part of the 2023 James Beard Awards.
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
North Platte Telegraph
Judge tells parties seeking funds from Marshbanks estate to ‘work it out’
LINCOLN — As claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks grew to more than $50 million, a judge told some parties seeking funds Wednesday to work out their differences outside court. Marshbanks, who was found dead Nov. 2 in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, has been...
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
elginreview.com
Neligh Pharmacist trial continues to May
A jury trial for a Neligh pharmacist accused of healthcare fraud has again been postponed, this time at the request of the prosecution, due to a witness who was subpoenaed to testify out of state. United States Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson signed an order Jan. 17, granting the unopposed prosecution...
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
News Channel Nebraska
'In honor of him': Swarthout owns R&B Arms with late son in his heart, mind
BEATRICE - A gun store in southeast Nebraska is finding widespread success under new owner Steve Swarthout. R&B Arms in Beatrice was originally purchased by Swarthout for extra space for his Twin Rivers car dealership, but he’s opened the store and expanded it into a booming business after the COVID-19 Pandemic did a number on other gun stores in the area.
KETV.com
Now Serving: Everett's
OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
omahamagazine.com
Moving Mom and Dad
One certainty with most aging parents is that at some point in time, living independently will become too difficult, requiring mom or dad be moved into a residential care facility or the home of a relative to look after them. In making that transition, family members are often tasked with...
