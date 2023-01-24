Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist has picked up the endorsement of the Lincoln Police Union in her bid to become the next mayor of Lincoln. During a news conference Thursday, Union president Jeff Sorensen said Geist shares their vision for improving public safety “so that we all have a safe place to live, work and raise out families. She has consistently stood with us, and we are proud to stand with her in the upcoming election.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO