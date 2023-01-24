ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klin.com

NDOL’s Lincoln Services Move to 1330 N St

Services from the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) for workers in the Lincoln area have moved to 1330 N Street, Suite A, as of Friday, Jan. 27. The move comes on the heels of the American Job Center of Lancaster and Saunders Counties moving to the same location. “The new...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Police Union Supports Suzanne Geist For Mayor

Nebraska State Senator Suzanne Geist has picked up the endorsement of the Lincoln Police Union in her bid to become the next mayor of Lincoln. During a news conference Thursday, Union president Jeff Sorensen said Geist shares their vision for improving public safety “so that we all have a safe place to live, work and raise out families. She has consistently stood with us, and we are proud to stand with her in the upcoming election.”
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Mayor, Police Chief React To Tyre Nichols Beating Videos

Officials in Memphis, Tennessee released body cam video Friday evening that shows five officers beating, kicking and pepper spraying 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after he was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop on January 7. He died a few days later at the hospital. All five officers have been...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha chefs named as semifinalists for the James Beard awards

OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: Now Serving: 402 Eat + Drink. A chef at a popular pop-up dinner series in Omaha has been nominated for a national award. Kane Adkisson of kanō was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the Emerging Chef Award as part of the 2023 James Beard Awards.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms

LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
NEBRASKA STATE
elginreview.com

Neligh Pharmacist trial continues to May

A jury trial for a Neligh pharmacist accused of healthcare fraud has again been postponed, this time at the request of the prosecution, due to a witness who was subpoenaed to testify out of state. United States Magistrate Judge Michael Nelson signed an order Jan. 17, granting the unopposed prosecution...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'In honor of him': Swarthout owns R&B Arms with late son in his heart, mind

BEATRICE - A gun store in southeast Nebraska is finding widespread success under new owner Steve Swarthout. R&B Arms in Beatrice was originally purchased by Swarthout for extra space for his Twin Rivers car dealership, but he’s opened the store and expanded it into a booming business after the COVID-19 Pandemic did a number on other gun stores in the area.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving: Everett's

OMAHA, Neb. — Along 88th and Maple streets, you'll find a family-friendly pub boasting big flavor on classic Americana dishes: Everett's. "It's a cool little urban barbeque type," says co-owner Tyler Thiesen. "We do outstanding chicken wings, signature burgers, and fried brussels sprouts are one of our key appetizers...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Moving Mom and Dad

One certainty with most aging parents is that at some point in time, living independently will become too difficult, requiring mom or dad be moved into a residential care facility or the home of a relative to look after them. In making that transition, family members are often tasked with...
OMAHA, NE

