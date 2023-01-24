ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never

When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Brookfield First Selectman Aims to Protect Open Space, Calling the Town Lean on Green

Every time you turn your head, it appears there is a new development breaking ground in Brookfield and while growth is key, what about our open spaces?. Recently, we learned that Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr is actively putting measures into place to ensure the town's future is not all concrete and metal. We spoke to Carr on our sister station Tuesday (1/17/23) and asked her what initiative her office is most excited about and open space was at the top of the list. Carr had this to say:
BROOKFIELD, CT
Popular New Milford Diner Closes Its Doors for Good

My grandkids and I always called DinerLuxe on Route 7 in New Milford the 'Shiny Diner' because of its bright shiny outward appearance. DinerLuxe always reminded me of one of those classic 1950s-style diners. DinerLuxe opened its doors in 2014 , and according to ctinsider.com, New Milford Mayor Pete Bass...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Brookfield, CT
