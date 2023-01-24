All freelancers know there are downsides to the job; working long hours, often alone, and having to file your own tax returns are just a few. But arguably the worst part of being a freelance creative is dealing with difficult clients. There are those who let you fulfil the whole brief, before they decide they want something completely different, clients who want a branded campaign in a particular colour "because their child likes it", or those that "fix" a design of yours by crudely using one of the best logo designers to make their own version. And those are the relatively good ones.

12 DAYS AGO