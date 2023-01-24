Read full article on original website
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in BostonTed RiversBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
LEGO Announces Boston As New HQ LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
maldenblueandgold.com
REMM Boy’s Hockey Clash Against Somerville in a GBL Face-Off
All photos taken by Nathan Dean. Although ice hockey is not a popular sport at Malden High School, a few students are up to the task of the toughness and grit seen in one of Boston’s most iconic pastimes. Since the school is unable to field an entire team...
maldenblueandgold.com
Updates on ELL Department
The ELL department is built on the foundation of English-speaking levels. “We're looking at the four language domains, which are reading, writing, listening, and speaking. We wanna see their English language proficiency grow each year,” explained Jennifer Haas, a new ELL department hire. Recently the ELL department has...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
valleypatriot.com
2023’s Best Restaurants in The Valley – Tom Duggan’s Notebook (1-23)
Since the needless COVID lockdowns our Valley Patriot restaurant reviewers have found that many of the places we used to love are no longer providing good food or good service, or both. So, we just don’t go anymore. However, we have also found that some restaurants we used to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
maldenblueandgold.com
Chinese Cultural Connection Hosts Lunar New Year Celebration
Chouaib Saidi also contributed to this article. Lunar New Year is the celebration of the new Lunar calendar. The date usually falls between January 20th and February 21st and has been celebrated for thousands of years. The date of the Holiday is different each year, as it is since it's based on the cycles of the moon. Traditions for the holiday include cleaning for good luck, putting up decorations, and an array of other things.
tourcounsel.com
Patriot Place | Shopping center in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Patriot Place is one of the best shopping centers you can find with a great square, a wide variety of stores, restaurants, places to entertain with families and friends. In addition, it has very good prices. Featured Shopping Stores: Ulta Beauty, Victoria's Secret & PINK, Bass Pro Shops, Express, ProShop...
12 News past and present bid farewell to Danielle North
Thursday is Danielle's last day before she embarks on a new journey outside of the television business.
MassLive.com
WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost
The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
Seamstress Brings Joy to Widow & Grandkids
Fabric, stuffing and thread. Three ordinary sewing items. In the hands of one volunteer seamstress near Boston, those three items turned into an extraordinary legacy of love. Usually, AccentCare hospice volunteers only sew one memory bear for families who’ve lost loved ones, so they’re not overwhelmed. But when a special request came in for six, the hospice team knew it had to be answered. And it was…in more ways than one. Patrice was tasked with this epic project. She knew making six precious bears for a recent widow’s grandchildren would take a while.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
worcestermag.com
New year, new home: Acorn the rabbit awaits adoption at Worcester Animal Rescue League
Acorn is a bunny who enjoys her own space. She would benefit from having a free-roaming situation, as being in a cage makes her a little antsy. She does not like when her belongings get touched/rearranged, and is very specific on how she wants her space to look. We don't blame her. Acorn allows certain staff members to pet and hold her, when she is in the mood.
WCVB
In wake of Duxbury family's tragedy, experts highlight postpartum support services
BOSTON — In the wake of a high-profile tragedy in which a Massachusetts mother is accused of killing her children, mental health professionals who work with families want to make sure parents are aware that helpful resources are available. A 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died in the...
macaronikid.com
Just 4 Ingredients In This Easy Orange Chicken Recipe
All parents need a shortcut in the kitchen on some nights right? This easy orange chicken recipe is one of my favorites on those nights I don't have a lot of time, so I need to share it with y'all!. I only need four ingredients and 20 minutes to get...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wellesley Police looking for owners of dog found earlier this week
WELLESLEY, Mass — Wellesley Police are looking for the owners of a dog that was found wandering unattended at the corner of Kipling and Emerson Rd. The super friendly female Pitbull was found earlier this week and needs your help finding her family, Wellesley Police said in a tweet.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
Driver Ejected From Tractor Trailer In Woburn, I-93 Closed For 'Indefinite' Time
A tractor trailer filled with sand rolled over and began leaking fuel on I-93, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle and leading to closures on part of the I-95 to I-93 interchange, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police reported the rollover around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan…
