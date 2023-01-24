Fabric, stuffing and thread. Three ordinary sewing items. In the hands of one volunteer seamstress near Boston, those three items turned into an extraordinary legacy of love. Usually, AccentCare hospice volunteers only sew one memory bear for families who’ve lost loved ones, so they’re not overwhelmed. But when a special request came in for six, the hospice team knew it had to be answered. And it was…in more ways than one. Patrice was tasked with this epic project. She knew making six precious bears for a recent widow’s grandchildren would take a while.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO