Hartford, CT

When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never

When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified

After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
BEACON, NY
Brookfield First Selectman Aims to Protect Open Space, Calling the Town Lean on Green

Every time you turn your head, it appears there is a new development breaking ground in Brookfield and while growth is key, what about our open spaces?. Recently, we learned that Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr is actively putting measures into place to ensure the town's future is not all concrete and metal. We spoke to Carr on our sister station Tuesday (1/17/23) and asked her what initiative her office is most excited about and open space was at the top of the list. Carr had this to say:
BROOKFIELD, CT
Danbury Will Host Free Event to Honor Retired MMA Champ

Glover Texeira is a Brazilian-American Mixed Martial Artist who happens to be a Danbury resident. If the name sounds familiar, that is because it's been printed in countless publications over the last two years. In October of 2021, Glover Texeira became the UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion by defeating Jan Błachowicz at UFC 266.
DANBURY, CT
‘Not Just Books’, Dutchess County Library’s Set To Offer Backpacks

The new "Nature Explorer" backpacks are being made available to encourage people to get outside and explore Dutchess County. At one time or another, most of us have gone to our local library to take out a book. The library system most libraries use is an easy one, you go in, look up the book you'd like to take out, sign it out, and off you go. Most libraries will give you a certain amount of time to read the book and will issue you a return date. Make sure you remember to return it by its due date or you could be on the hook for a late fee.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Brookfield, CT
