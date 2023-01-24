Read full article on original website
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Do You Miss Nino’s in Waterbury? Drive to Plainville
There was an interesting post today in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook, it was a reminder for those of us that enjoyed the food at Nino's Restaurant on Scott Road in Waterbury that it's still around. It took me a minute to realize that this is really a unique...
Southbury Announces Community Quilt Project for Its 350th Anniversary
It's a big year for Southbury, Connecticut. The community is celebrating it's 350th anniversary in 2023. 2023 is going to be a busy year for Southbury quilters too, if the Southbury Arts & Subculture Committee has anything to do with it. Community-sourced quilts are a great way to get hundreds...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
When Will the Amazon Fresh Store Open in Brookfield? Maybe Never
When the news broke that Amazon Fresh was coming to Brookfield, people went wild. I've never seen such consumer anticipation in my life. Once the word was out, the public was craving any update on the progress of the construction. I know this because everyone of the staff members at my office wrote at least one article about Amazon Fresh, everyone of them performed well. The slightest mention of the store would also grab the attention of our radio audience.
Man Found Dead by Stream in Beacon, NY Identified
After a lengthy investigation, the City of Beacon Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased back on January 1st. The new year had a tragic start in the Dutchess County city of Beacon, as police responded to a call on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 a.m. The call reported that there was a person believed to be deceased in a stream near a wooded area off of Teller Avenue near Henry Street.
‘Wonderful Hidden Gem’ New York Diner Moves to Beacon
A New York diner that's been called a "hidden gem" is moving to one of the most popular hometowns in the Hudson Valley. Owners of Red Pepper Diner in Dutchess County confirmed the diner is moving. Wappingers Falls, New York Diner Is Moving. The diner is currently located on Route...
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
Brookfield First Selectman Aims to Protect Open Space, Calling the Town Lean on Green
Every time you turn your head, it appears there is a new development breaking ground in Brookfield and while growth is key, what about our open spaces?. Recently, we learned that Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr is actively putting measures into place to ensure the town's future is not all concrete and metal. We spoke to Carr on our sister station Tuesday (1/17/23) and asked her what initiative her office is most excited about and open space was at the top of the list. Carr had this to say:
Why is This My Favorite View in Watertown? Young’s Farm’s Art
If you're driving West on Rt. 6 (Woodbury Road) in Watertown, there's a gorgeous vista near the intersection of Platt Road. As you're driving, there's a beautiful view of the rolling hills of Western Connecticut, and Young's Longrange Farm. The view itself is spectacular, but what's even better is the...
Danbury Will Host Free Event to Honor Retired MMA Champ
Glover Texeira is a Brazilian-American Mixed Martial Artist who happens to be a Danbury resident. If the name sounds familiar, that is because it's been printed in countless publications over the last two years. In October of 2021, Glover Texeira became the UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion by defeating Jan Błachowicz at UFC 266.
‘Not Just Books’, Dutchess County Library’s Set To Offer Backpacks
The new "Nature Explorer" backpacks are being made available to encourage people to get outside and explore Dutchess County. At one time or another, most of us have gone to our local library to take out a book. The library system most libraries use is an easy one, you go in, look up the book you'd like to take out, sign it out, and off you go. Most libraries will give you a certain amount of time to read the book and will issue you a return date. Make sure you remember to return it by its due date or you could be on the hook for a late fee.
