Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Detroit News
Felons get $1.2M Washtenaw Co. contract despite suspect school claims
Ann Arbor — A nonprofit operated by felons was awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last year after the group's proposal touted its work in a school-affiliated mentoring program that county education officials said didn't exist. Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill said board...
Detroit News
As inflation eases up, worries remain for Metro Detroit consumers, businesses
Harper Woods ― Inflation might be easing, but consumers worried about job security and a probable recession are holding tight to their wallets and pocketbooks, darkening the earnings outlook for retailers and the overall economy. While the surge in consumer prices that began last year slowed from its June...
Detroit News
Detroit taps 18 groups to help long-term unemployed get back to work
Detroit — City officials on Friday introduced 18 Detroit organizations that have been selected for the Jump Start program, a pilot aimed at getting long-term unemployed residents back to work that's being looked at as a national model. The 18 In Detroit Organizations, referred to as IDOs by the...
Detroit News
'We are in a crisis situation': 1 in 4 Wayne County government jobs vacant
One in four Wayne County government jobs are vacant, with more than half of those positions in the criminal justice system, according to county data obtained by The Detroit News. The jobs include 350 law enforcement officers, 47 assistant prosecuting attorneys, 39 juvenile detention specialists and scores of support staff...
Detroit News
Asian Americans in Metro Detroit remember California shooting victims
Madison Heights — More than 50 people gathered Saturday at a vigil to remember the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings, stand in solidarity with the Asian American community and call for gun control legislation. The vigil outside Madison Heights City Hall was organized by...
Detroit News
Appeals court rejects Ann Arbor police lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate
A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that cities are allowed to create and enforce vaccine mandates as a condition of employment for police officers. The ruling, issued last week, came after the Ann Arbor Police Officers Association sued the city over...
Detroit News
Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season
Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
Detroit News
Prep notebook: Detroit Loyola uses talent, experience to forge program's best start
Detroit Loyola’s players take the court this season in their warmup uniforms which read: “It’s not personal, just business.”. Loyola is playing with a chip on its shoulder after having last year’s state tournament cut short, just a day before its Division 3 regional championship game after the Michigan High School Athletic Association deemed one of Loyola’s players was ruled ineligible.
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan State football sets sights on under-the-radar defensive back
Wednesday's National Signing Day is going to be much less eventful for Michigan State than the early signing period. That is common for just about every school around the country as the early signing period has become the date the vast majority of high school players sign. The Spartans do...
Detroit News
Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
Detroit News
Detroit City FC finalizes women's technical staff, featuring current players
Newly minted Detroit City FC women's coach David Dwaihy entered a mental time machine to install his first technical staff, drawing on his experiences as a first-team player with the club in its inaugural season some 11 years ago. The former DCFC player and soccer-ops arm of the “original five-headed...
Detroit News
Woman dies in snowmobile crash Thursday in Michigan's U.P.
A Michigan woman died after she was thrown off of a snowmobile Thursday and crashed into a tree in the Upper Peninsula, state police officials said. The victim, identified as Alain Davis, 46, was from the Charlotte area, they said. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post were called...
Detroit News
Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29
Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
Detroit News
Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker
Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
Detroit News
Thursday's high school basketball: Kincaid reaches milestone in Riverview win
Elyssa Kincaid continues to make history for Riverview after reaching 1,000 career points in a 68-25 victory on Thursday night. Riverview defeated Carleton Airport handily and Kincaid put up 13 points in the milestone-achieving game. Kincaid’s big night comes off the heels of a 5x5 game last week in which...
Detroit News
Leigha Brown scores 16, No. 13 Michigan falls to No. 10 Maryland, 72-64
College Park, Md. — Diamond Miller scored 21 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan on Thursday night. Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on two armed carjacking suspects
The Detroit Police Department is looking for two males who allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old man on Tuesday. According to police, a man was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 around 2:23 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph when two armed males approached and told him to get out of the car.
Detroit News
Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)
Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.
