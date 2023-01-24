ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Felons get $1.2M Washtenaw Co. contract despite suspect school claims

Ann Arbor — A nonprofit operated by felons was awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last year after the group's proposal touted its work in a school-affiliated mentoring program that county education officials said didn't exist. Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill said board...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit taps 18 groups to help long-term unemployed get back to work

Detroit — City officials on Friday introduced 18 Detroit organizations that have been selected for the Jump Start program, a pilot aimed at getting long-term unemployed residents back to work that's being looked at as a national model. The 18 In Detroit Organizations, referred to as IDOs by the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Appeals court rejects Ann Arbor police lawsuit over COVID vaccine mandate

A three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that cities are allowed to create and enforce vaccine mandates as a condition of employment for police officers. The ruling, issued last week, came after the Ann Arbor Police Officers Association sued the city over...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Belle Isle Winterfest celebrates season

Detroit — Winterfest at the Belle Isle Nature Center on Saturday offered families different activities than the traditional sledding, skating and skiing. Center Director Amy Greene called the festival a "celebration of winter nature," one that was enhanced by freezing temperatures. "We want to help people recognize that ......
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Prep notebook: Detroit Loyola uses talent, experience to forge program's best start

Detroit Loyola’s players take the court this season in their warmup uniforms which read: “It’s not personal, just business.”. Loyola is playing with a chip on its shoulder after having last year’s state tournament cut short, just a day before its Division 3 regional championship game after the Michigan High School Athletic Association deemed one of Loyola’s players was ruled ineligible.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wind chills in the single digits expected this week in Metro Detroit

Metro Detroiters can expect some snow relief next week, but are advised to be aware of temperatures that will feel below zero. "We'll see wind chills dropping down to the single digits" and possibly below zero in Detroit on Monday night into Tuesday morning, said Andrew Arnold, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Detroit office.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Woman dies in snowmobile crash Thursday in Michigan's U.P.

A Michigan woman died after she was thrown off of a snowmobile Thursday and crashed into a tree in the Upper Peninsula, state police officials said. The victim, identified as Alain Davis, 46, was from the Charlotte area, they said. Troopers from the Manistique Outpost and Gladstone Post were called...
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 29

Muskegon (12-0) North Farmington (10-1) Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-3) Port Huron Northern (12-0) Romulus Summit Academy (13-1) Warren Lincoln (10-3) Benton Harbor (11-2) Detroit Loyola (12-1) Flint Beecher (11-3) Chelsea (12-1) Warren De La Salle (8-6) (tie) Grand Rapids Christian (8-3),...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Family, friends mourn slain Detroit hospital worker

Detroit -- Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Friday in a snow-covered parking lot at Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit for a vigil honoring slain respiratory therapist Tracie Alexander Golden, who was fatally shot last month on her way home from work. A few dozen mourners came together for the late afternoon...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on two armed carjacking suspects

The Detroit Police Department is looking for two males who allegedly carjacked a 56-year-old man on Tuesday. According to police, a man was sitting in his light blue 2013 Chrysler 200 around 2:23 a.m. on the 19100 block of Telegraph when two armed males approached and told him to get out of the car.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)

Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.
YPSILANTI, MI

