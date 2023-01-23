ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crab Orchard, TN

wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
thesmokies.com

What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story

Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
GATLINBURG, TN
wpln.org

Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Pryor Brown Garage to be Demolished

Yesterday evening, Knox Heritage released the following statement regarding the Pryor Brown Garage located on the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Street. The caption above this article is theirs. On December 14, 2022, a demolition permit application was filed with the City of Knoxville Plans Review & Inspections Division...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

New Rides Now Open at The Island in Pigeon Forge

The Island in Pigeon Forge has now released to the public 4 of its 5 new rides! This means there are now more opportunities for fun at this unique Pigeon Forge amusement park! Are you excited to try out all the new rides and explore more of this playful destination? Here are all the details about the new rides now open at The Island in Pigeon Forge:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Developers: Exit 407 will see more traffic 'failures' when Buc-ee's opens

KODAK, Tenn. — Exit 407 will see a 65% increase in traffic on any normal day once Buc-ee's opens, according to a draft study obtained by 10News. The study was commissioned by Kituwah LLC, the company developing the area near Exit 407 off I-40 in Kodak. The study said Buc-ee's would generate 15,000 more trips at Exit 407 once it opens. Right now, that side of the interchange handles 23,366 trips on a normal day, according to that draft report.
KODAK, TN
Charleston News Link

Serious Offer Made by Charleston

January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

