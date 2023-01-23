Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
thesmokies.com
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
wvlt.tv
Y-12 unveils multi-million dollar fire station, emergency operations center
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Y-12 showed off some much needed upgrades to a couple of its facilities. Its fire hall and emergency operations center are brand new, replacing decades-old buildings. Thursday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new fire hall. “They represent a huge quality of life...
New ‘town’ in Powell approved on county commission floor
The highly talked about housing development project with over 1,000 units in Powell was approved by Knox County Commissioners in an 11-1 vote Monday night.
wpln.org
Tennessee residents are tired of coal ash pollution. TDEC could help.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has five coal plants in operation today: Bull Run, Cumberland, Kingston, Gallatin and Shawnee. Every coal plant sits next to a river. TVA draws water from a river, uses it for cooling or waste processing, separates it back out, and then dumps it back in — sometimes at a rate of over a billion gallons per day.
U.S. Marshals searching for 2 'dangerous' escaped inmates in East TN after finding stolen vehicle in Hawkins Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service said it is searching in East Tennessee for two inmates who escaped from a jail in Southwest Virginia Thursday after finding a stolen vehicle in Hawkins County Friday morning. According to U.S. Marshals, the inmates escaped from the Southwest Virginia Jail Authority...
WATE
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
insideofknoxville.com
Pryor Brown Garage to be Demolished
Yesterday evening, Knox Heritage released the following statement regarding the Pryor Brown Garage located on the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Street. The caption above this article is theirs. On December 14, 2022, a demolition permit application was filed with the City of Knoxville Plans Review & Inspections Division...
visitmysmokies.com
New Rides Now Open at The Island in Pigeon Forge
The Island in Pigeon Forge has now released to the public 4 of its 5 new rides! This means there are now more opportunities for fun at this unique Pigeon Forge amusement park! Are you excited to try out all the new rides and explore more of this playful destination? Here are all the details about the new rides now open at The Island in Pigeon Forge:
Developers: Exit 407 will see more traffic 'failures' when Buc-ee's opens
KODAK, Tenn. — Exit 407 will see a 65% increase in traffic on any normal day once Buc-ee's opens, according to a draft study obtained by 10News. The study was commissioned by Kituwah LLC, the company developing the area near Exit 407 off I-40 in Kodak. The study said Buc-ee's would generate 15,000 more trips at Exit 407 once it opens. Right now, that side of the interchange handles 23,366 trips on a normal day, according to that draft report.
Serious Offer Made by Charleston
January is National Mentor Month, and the Charleston City Commission held its latest meeting on January 10th, 6pm and took place at Walter Goode Municipal Hall. In attendance was the Charleston City Mayor Donna McDermott who brought the purchase of the Hiwassee Street property, formerly known as an emergency veterinarian clinic, to the table. McDermott wanted the city to make an offer for the property in hopes of gaining a new City Hall.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
wvlt.tv
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
