ClickOnDetroit.com
Professional poker player caught running illegal gambling operation in Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. – A professional poker player has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan. Officials said on April 1, 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Michigan, opened the 906 Poker Social club on South Front Street in Marquette. Thatcher started the private membership club to...
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
Morning 4: Data reveals the snowiest months, years in Detroit between 1969-2022 -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These were Detroit’s snowiest months, years between 1969-2022 🌨️. Snow is such a familiar part of life here in Michigan. Nothing quite screams...
This interactive map of Michigan shows where anglers are catching state-record fish
There is an interactive map that shows where anglers in Michigan are catching state-record and Master Angler fish. The map was created by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and features interactive tools that display information about each catch. “Not only is the new Master Angler Program map helpful to...
Flashpoint: Breaking down Whitmer’s agenda for her 2nd governor term; How AI can help shape our future
DETROIT – January has officially decided to show up at the end of the month with a dumping of snow. Skiiers and kids out of school rejoiced as we continue to shovel. But also this week, we’re seeing the political agenda take shape in Lansing. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
What’s Going Around: Flu, respiratory illnesses trending down across Metro Detroit hospitals
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jason Vieder -- Emergency Department at Henry Ford Medical Center Fairlane. “Flu and most...
More snow this weekend in Metro Detroit: What you need to know to stay safe, warm
Some of you are waking up to a coating of fresh snow from that clipper system that moved through Metro Detroit Friday night. So, watch out for slippery spots on our roads as you head out first thing Saturday morning. Temperatures are in the middle 20s, which means some patchy...
Michigan Senate passes 2 targeted tax cuts totaling $1B
LANSING, Mich. – The day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer pitched targeted tax breaks in her State of the State address, the Michigan legislature did just that, as about a billion dollars will be coming from the state back to you. The Senate passed a boost to the Earned Income...
Accumulating messy wintry mix in Metro Detroit this week: What to know
4Warn Weather – We are still watching the more consistent snow falling north of M59 Sunday morning with a rain and snow mix south of that corridor. Be on the lookout for freezing rain or ice. Huron and Tuscola counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m....
2 men facing charges in 2018 Bath Township murder appear in court
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. – Two men charged with murder in the 2018 death of a hunter in Bath Township, Michigan, appeared in court on Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 26, 2023. They are both facing a felony murder charge in the death of Chong Yang.
Pioneer High School student still missing 2 days after she didn’t return from school
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A Pioneer High School student is still missing two days after she didn’t return home from the Ann Arbor school. Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last contacted her family around 9 a.m. Friday (Jan. 27) while she was on her way to school.
Sub-freezing temps move into Metro Detroit, stick around for next week -- here’s what to expect
Detroit, MI – After most of the region, saw a little bit of wintry weather overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, we’ve got the cloud cover around for most of Sunday with cold temperatures as well. It looks like we are starting a colder trend for all...
Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager. UPDATE: Pioneer High School student still missing days after she didn’t return from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School,...
How much snowfall to expect in Metro Detroit on Friday, and forecasting snow/rain this weekend
4Warn Weather – Winter weather will return to Metro Detroit on Friday, and both snow and rain could make appearances this weekend. Snow is expected to move in from the west later Friday afternoon and into the evening, likely closer to 4 or 5 p.m. It should be out of here by about midnight.
