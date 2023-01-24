ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Senate passes 2 targeted tax cuts totaling $1B

LANSING, Mich. – The day after Governor Gretchen Whitmer pitched targeted tax breaks in her State of the State address, the Michigan legislature did just that, as about a billion dollars will be coming from the state back to you. The Senate passed a boost to the Earned Income...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 men facing charges in 2018 Bath Township murder appear in court

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. – Two men charged with murder in the 2018 death of a hunter in Bath Township, Michigan, appeared in court on Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 26, 2023. They are both facing a felony murder charge in the death of Chong Yang.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police looking for missing 15-year-old last seen in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Scio Township teenager. UPDATE: Pioneer High School student still missing days after she didn’t return from school. Adriana Davidson, 15, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday outside of Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy