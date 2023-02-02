ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

No Powerball winner: Jackpot jumps to $700 million for Saturday drawing

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259ErO_0kPiqDKZ00

There was no grand prize winner in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot drawing, setting up a $700 million prize for the game’s next drawing.

>> Read more trending news

If the jackpot does not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $375.7 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?

The $700 million prize is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy