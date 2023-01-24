ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

2023 Super Bowl: Carl Cheffers to lead officiating crew

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BBU9e_0kPiq3aY00

Carl Cheffers will be the referee for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona this year, the NFL announced Tuesday.

This will be Cheffers's third Super Bowl appearance after he officiated Super Bowl LV in 2021 and Super Bowl LI in 2017. The 62-year-old previously refereed the AFC divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.

Cheffers, who's officiated for 23 years and been a referee for 15, will be joined by seven other officials, four of which has previous Super Bowl experience.

Cheffers is most famously known for leading the staff that threw eight first-half penalty flags against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 which set a Super Bowl record of 95 penalty yards in the first half and six first downs via penalty. The Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady's first season away from the New England Patriots.

In 17 games this season, Cheffers's crews called 214 penalties for 1,869 yards, according to NFLpenalties.com and profootballreference.com, which averaged to about 14.35 per game. Those total numbers ranked No. 1 among all referees in 2022, according to NFLpenalties.com, whereas his average tied for second in the league. Cheffers mostly called false starts and offensive holding penalties, but also called defensive pass interference 17 times and unnecessary roughness 13 times, which rankedthird for both.

One of the biggest concerns this year has revolved around roughing-the-passer penalties, but Cheffers called only six in 2022, which ranked sixth among his peers. There were multiple controversial calls throughout the season, including a ridiculous one against the New York Giants in the NFC wild-card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Super Bowl officiating crew has some firsts and lasts

Cheffers's crew has a few veterans and two first-time Super Bowl officials.

Line judge Jeff Bergman is the most tenured official to work a Super Bowl and plans to retire after 30 seasons in the league. Side judge Eugene Hall will be officiating his third Super Bowl in five seasons – the most in that timespan since Tom Sifferman, according to Football Zebras. Umpire Roy Ellison and back judge Dino Paganelli and will also be a part of his third Super Bowl team. Hall and Paganelli were both on Cheffers's staff in 2021.

As for the firsts, down judge Jerrod Phillips will become the first citizen of the Cherokee Nation to be assigned to a Super Bowl, according to Football Zebras. Field judge John Jenkins will also be working his first Super Bowl after nine years in the league.

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

When is 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023Time: 6:30 p.m. ETLocation: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline) Follow: Yahoo Sports App (Apple, Google)
KANSAS CITY, MO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

49ers QB Brock Purdy comes out of NFC title game with elbow injury after hit on right arm

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down to their fourth quarterback of the season in the first quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Brock Purdy was hit on the right arm and lost a fumble to the Eagles on the 49ers' first possession, but the worst news was yet to come. Purdy was looked at by the 49ers' athletic trainers on the sideline, then tried to come back in the game but came back out before the series began. Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Burrow comes up short of leading Bengals back to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Joe Cool's calm demeanor for the Cincinnati Bengals melted on a frigid night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The brilliant Bengals quarterback was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and was unable to drive his team downfield late in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game. That gave the Chiefs a chance in the closing seconds, and Patrick Mahomes made the Bengals pay, setting up Harrison Butker's last-second field goal for a 23-20 victory Sunday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Catch of the playoffs? Ja'Marr Chase doubled on 4th down, makes great catch anyway

Joe Burrow isn't worried about your double-team coverage. Ja'Marr Chase isn't bothered by it. The Cincinnati Bengals had a ridiculous play to start the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game. They decided to go for it on fourth-and-six at the Chiefs' 41-yard line. We can debate if that was too risky, but Burrow shoved all his chips in the middle of the table on the pass.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Trent Williams bodyslams K'von Wallace to turf; both players ejected as tempers flare in Eagles blowout

After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, tempers flared in Sunday's NFC championship game. With the game all but over in Philadelphia's favor, the Eagles stopped San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey short of a first down on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. Multiple scrums broke out after the play, ultimately leading to ejections for both teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

In worst possible moment, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ran into the QB problem he couldn't resolve

PHILADELPHIA — For all the genius of Kyle Shanahan this season — all the mistakes, confidence, arrogance and winning — the NFL's laws of averages suggested there had be a bottom to his quarterback bag. The only question was whether the San Francisco 49ers head coach could evade the moment, maybe outrun it, trick it or wizard it away and keep this improbable roll going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Eagles showcase all the ways they can beat you, even with Jalen Hurts not at his best

The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl in dominating fashion with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The game played out in their favor due to injuries and some penalty luck, but there was a piece of this game that mirrored their blowout victory over the New York Giants last week: They didn't need Jalen Hurts to do a whole lot to score points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
151K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy