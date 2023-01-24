ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Parents speak up amid East Lansing High School safety issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a week of multiple lockdowns due to safety concerns, East Lansing High School was closed on Friday. Parents want answers after multiple incidents took place at East Lansing high school this past week. The school board plans on having a meeting Monday to address the recent issues. East Lansing […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

GM, LCC aim to create new workforce with study

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors and Lansing Community College leaders say they want to invest in the next generation of auto workers. GM and LCC officials say they want to strengthen the pipeline of employees trained in advanced auto technology. It comes at a time when other mid-Michigan business leaders are pushing to get […]
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy