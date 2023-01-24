Read full article on original website
Winter is a Cool Time to Explore Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Jan. 25, 2023) — When the temperatures drop and snow is falling, it can only mean one thing: a chance to enjoy some of the winter fun Ohio has to offer. Whether you’re into outdoor pursuits such as sledding, skiing, skating, and hiking, or if you’re into indoor activities such as museums, spas, and romantic getaways, you can always find what you’re looking for in Ohio.
Governor DeWine Announces State Support to Demolish Nearly 600 Blighted Buildings in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio Building...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
Level 1 snow emergency activated in some Northeast Ohio counties: Here's what each level means for you
SANDUSKY, Ohio — As wintry weather moves through Northeast Ohio, your county may be under a snow emergency due to slick road conditions. The decision to activate a snow emergency is made by the sheriff in each county. There are three snow emergency levels that carry very different restrictions.
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
List of Worst People To Come From Ohio
It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. The viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to YouTube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man
The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
Twenty Three Found Guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found twenty-one guilty after arraignments and hearings were held in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. •Michael Gumm, 56 of Howard, was found guilty of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence. The Court sentenced him to pay a $700 fine, serve 180 days in jail, with 155 days suspended, placed him on three years of community control with the following condition: complete a drug and alcohol assessment, and suspended his operator’s license for two years.
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The winter weather has caused several accidents in the Valley Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 30 at the West Point exit around 7:30 a.m. after a CARTS bus flipped on its side. Two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Winter storm advisory issued for Wednesday across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Clevelanders are expected to see a fresh blanket of snow outside upon waking up Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings and weather advisories have been issued for late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for northern Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
See Mid-Michigan school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Several Mid-Michigan schools have announced they are closed tomorrow, some for the second day in a row, after a winter storm left several inches of snow across the region. Lapeer Community Schools, Imlay City Schools, Dryden Schools, all in Lapeer County, have already announced closings for...
Wet, windy Wednesday in region with a taste of winter to the north and east
(WOWK) — The large winter storm system that has been moving across the nation will be here Wednesday with wet roads and some strong winds. See the slideshow below for timing and placement of precipitation on Predictor model output. There are winter weather advisories out for parts of Ohio and the eastern mountains of West […]
583 police calls to same Springfield Township hotel lead to nuisance complaint
Trustees in Springfield Township consider a hotel on Arlington Road to be an "unsafe nuisance" and Summit County prosecutors have taken unusual steps to try to shut it down.
Mount Vernon Fire Department Awards Banquet
The Mount Vernon Fire Department held an Awards Banquet on the evening of January 25, 2023, to honor members of the department for their exemplary service throughout 2022. Attending the event were members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families, as well as retired members of the Mount Vernon Fire Department and their families. Also in attendance was City Administration and members of City Council.
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
