Billings Chamber of Commerce hosts Ag Appreciation Banquet

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce concluded their Ag Celebration Week with a banquet geared towards appreciating members of the agriculture industry. "It's great to look at what makes Montana's economy," said Rob Erickson, one of the owners of Western Ranch Supply. "It's great to have a relaxed...
First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program

BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
'Jackets women down NNU, win sixth straight

NAMPA, Idaho – The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team began their road trip west by defeating Northwest Nazarene University 63-53 to begin the second half of Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The Yellowjackets (17-4, 8-2 GNAC) travelled to Nampa looking to avenge their 79-80 loss to...
Billings Skyview steals crosstown win from Billings Senior 75-34

BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
