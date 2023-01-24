Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Chamber of Commerce hosts Ag Appreciation Banquet
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Chamber of Commerce concluded their Ag Celebration Week with a banquet geared towards appreciating members of the agriculture industry. "It's great to look at what makes Montana's economy," said Rob Erickson, one of the owners of Western Ranch Supply. "It's great to have a relaxed...
KULR8
Billings superintendent reflects on highs and lows of the job, and what still needs to be accomplished ahead of retirement
BILLINGS, Mont. Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said he has an immense amount of gratitude for the opportunity to be the superintendent. And he's grateful for all the support from the community. "I refer to the job as riding the lightening," he said. "It's just constant and it's changing," he added....
KULR8
Tow Truck Driver in Billings encourages safe driving during winter road conditions
BILLINGS, Mont. - Road conditions in Billings have prompted many calls from local tow truck companies, as they see the need for more in the winter season. "Usually we get a couple, but this time of year, we can get like 15 or 20," said Kris Moore, the Owner and Operator of Thin Line Towing and Recovery.
KULR8
Suspects of 'possible' robbery in Billings taken to hospital after being shot
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon. The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm. The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all...
KULR8
First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
KULR8
Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
KULR8
Dylan Byrd becomes first Lockwood athlete to sign with college program
BILLINGS- Dickinson State announced a trio of signings on Friday for their football program including standout athletes from Lockwood, Miles City and Shepherd. For the Lions, the signing by Dylan Byrd is a historic moment. Byrd will join the Blue Hawks program and in doing so, becomes the first athlete...
KULR8
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
KULR8
'Jackets women down NNU, win sixth straight
NAMPA, Idaho – The Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team began their road trip west by defeating Northwest Nazarene University 63-53 to begin the second half of Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The Yellowjackets (17-4, 8-2 GNAC) travelled to Nampa looking to avenge their 79-80 loss to...
KULR8
Rocky men's hoops snaps six-game losing run with victory over Montana Western
BILLINGS — Maxim Stephens scored a game-high 25 points as Rocky Mountain College's men's basketball team ended a six-game losing streak with an 82-69 win over Montana Western on Saturday at the Fortin Center. The New Zealander was 6-for-12 shooting from the field but got the majority of his...
KULR8
Hanging their hat on defense, No. 3 Billings Central shuts down No. 5 Hardin
The conventional wisdom is teams are supposed to put losses in the rearview mirror. Billings Central senior Lily Bland said the Rams didn’t exactly do that Friday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
KULR8
Billings Skyview steals crosstown win from Billings Senior 75-34
BILLINGS — Charlize Davis has been a three-sport contributor at Billings Skyview going on four years now, but it’s sometimes a little too easy to overlook the level of her athleticism. She’s a state placer in track and field and led the Falcons’ girls soccer team with 14...
