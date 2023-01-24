Read full article on original website
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit builds better representation of visually impaired community through bowling event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Striking a win is always a good feeling. It brings a sense of accomplishment and a proud moment. “It gives you a chance to show your real talent,” Megan Mackie said. Mackie has been visually impaired for the last 11 years. “I have juvenile diabetes...
WOWT
Bellevue commencement speaker shares struggle with addiction
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an exciting day as Bellevue University celebrated its newest graduates at its winter ceremony. If you ask Holly Porter, she never thought she’d make it to this day. She was chosen as the winter commencement speaker for this semester’s graduating class. But...
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
WOWT
Pieces of former downtown Omaha library getting a new life
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Coxes -- John and his father before him -- have been doing construction work for a long time. “He started out with a cutting torch and a tow truck scrapping automobiles, and it was basically his living,” said John Cox, owner of Cox Contracting Company.
WOWT
New Hill Bros. truck driving school holds first graduation
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Jan. 27
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Jan. 27. The start of what he thought was a blind date left a man with a severely-injured eye and other serious injuries. 5. Omaha’s first mass-timber...
WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
WOWT
Omaha dry cleaning business robbed Saturday
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting. A Nebraska legislator is pushing to allow sports betting in the state. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
WOWT
Roughly 154,000 Nebraska residents apply for student loan forgiveness
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.
WOWT
"Above And Beyond" exhibit opens Saturday at Ashland's SAC Museum
A flasher was arrested, and a 14-year-old's fears relieved -- thanks to a Six On Your Side viewer.
WOWT
LB258 introduced to remove "near beer" from alcohol list
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Protecting yourself against car theft. Updated: 3 hours ago. Car theft...
WOWT
Bellevue University speaker talks on overcoming addiction to graduate
A fire at an apartment caused an estimated $10,000 in damage. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits.
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator pushes for in-state sports betting
An Omaha dry cleaning business was the victim of an armed robbery Saturday. Omaha nonprofit holds bowling event for visually impaired. A local nonprofit hosts an event for the visually impaired community.
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
News Channel Nebraska
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
WOWT
Flower Festival makes return to Omaha's St. Cecilia Cathedral
A Bellevue University graduate speaks on overcoming addiction. Light snow showers will taper off this evening, but frigid conditions continue with temperatures falling into the single digits.
What Happened to Ryan Larsen? Boy with Autism Missing in Nebraska
Ryan Larsen's mother has filed a court petition in order to hold the school responsible for the disappearance of her son.
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
