Read full article on original website
Related
The Biden administration could exclude North Africans and Middle Easterners as 'white' in the 2030 Census. New categories will prevent undercounting of MENA people, advocates say.
The proposal also includes the removal of the term "Negro" to describe Black people and "Far East" to describe people of East Asian descent.
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Mark Levin calls on GOP governors to protect children's education: 'Teach history, not Marxist propaganda'
Fox News host Mark Levin praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for standing up to 'woke' educators in the state in his opening monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.'
BOJ Kuroda stresses need to maintain ultra-easy policy
TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday stressed the importance of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy and prod companies to raise wages.
Comments / 0