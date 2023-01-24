ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase paid tribute to Sixers star James Harden

By Ky Carlin
 5 days ago
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL playoffs continue to rage; the NFC and AFC championship games are next on the path to the Super Bowl. On Jan. 22, Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase paid tribute to a future basketball Hall of Famer.

As Chase raced into the end zone for a Bengals touchdown, he pulled off a series of celebrations, ending with him doing a step-back jumper. It was evident by the motion he was imitating Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and his patented move.

Afterward, fellow receiver Tee Higgins tagged Harden in a tweet to let everybody know what was going on.

Chase, Higgins and the Bengals knocked off the Buffalo Bills in a snowy road game, 27-10. They face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game as they seek to make their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

As for Harden and the Sixers, after a 5-0 road trip, they will play host to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

