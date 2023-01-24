ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

Fuel spill will keep one NB lane of US-131 closed near Rockford

By Michael Oszust
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoVq2_0kPinzVg00

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of northbound US-131 near Rockford was expected to remain partially closed for days after a tank rolled over early Tuesday, spilling fuel.

Both northbound lanes of US-131 were closed at 10 Mile Road for about eight hours before the left lane reopened around 2 p.m. The right lane was expected to remain closed for at least two days while environmental cleanup was underway. Drivers were reminded to use caution and go slowly in there area where only one lane was open so clean-up crews could work safely.

Inside woodtv.com: Traffic map

Michigan State Police said the tanker rolled over in the northbound lanes near 12 Mile Road in Algoma Township after the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The tanker went into the ditch.

MSP initially tweeted that 13,000 gallons of fuel spilled, but later revised that to 4,000 gallons.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hNZj_0kPinzVg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnKcI_0kPinzVg00

Shortly before 10 a.m., MSP Lt. Michelle Robinson said firefighters were pumping the remaining fuel out of the tanker . After that was done, around 11:40 a.m., a wrecker used a winch to right the tanker so they could take it away. The next step would be to start cleaning up the soil.

The driver sustained minor injuries, according to MSP.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Fatal car crash involving pedestrian in Delta Charter Township

DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a portion of Saginaw Highway is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and car. The crash happened around 4:30 Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes of Saginaw between Nixon and Upton Roads are closed while the sheriff’s office […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Parents speak up amid East Lansing High School safety issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After a week of multiple lockdowns due to safety concerns, East Lansing High School was closed on Friday. Parents want answers after multiple incidents took place at East Lansing high school this past week. The school board plans on having a meeting Monday to address the recent issues. East Lansing […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

GM, LCC aim to create new workforce with study

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – General Motors and Lansing Community College leaders say they want to invest in the next generation of auto workers. GM and LCC officials say they want to strengthen the pipeline of employees trained in advanced auto technology. It comes at a time when other mid-Michigan business leaders are pushing to get […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy