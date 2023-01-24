ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval

PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat

BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...

