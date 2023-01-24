Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Analysis-Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from U.S. lawsuit
(Reuters) – The U.S. government is more likely to force Google to divest a key business with an antitrust lawsuit it filed this week than a group of states that has pursued a similar case for three years, legal experts said. The complaint filed Tuesday in a Virginia federal...
1470 WMBD
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit – Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States...
1470 WMBD
South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
1470 WMBD
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
1470 WMBD
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
1470 WMBD
Odds ‘very high’ of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top Republican in the U.S. Congress said on Sunday the odds of conflict with China over Taiwan “are very high,” after a U.S. general caused consternation with a memo that warned the United States would fight China in the next two years. In...
