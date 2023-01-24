Read full article on original website
OU Punches Ticket To ITA National Indoors
NORMAN - The No. 17 Oklahoma women's tennis team swept Texas Tech 4-0 in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship to send the Sooners to the 2023 ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash., for the second time in program history. The team came out strong in doubles with a top-court...
Men's Hoops Dominates No. 2/2 Alabama
NORMAN (AP) — With Oklahoma set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025, Sooners fans used the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to give Alabama a dose of the energy they plan to bring to the league. After taunting the second-ranked Crimson Tide with chants of "S-E-C" and "overrated" in the...
Sooners Top Illinois, Air Force in Home Opener
NORMAN — Fifth-year senior Vitaly Guimaraes won two events and the Oklahoma men's gymnastics team scored a 405.450 to win its home opener over Illinois (404.450) and Air Force (380.450) Saturday night at McCasland Field House. Guimaraes won vault (14.950) and floor exercise (14.750) with meet and season-high scores,...
Robertson Breaks NCAA 3-Point Record As OU Falls to No. 18 Iowa St.
AMES, Iowa —Taylor Robertson shattered the NCAA women's career 3-point record, hitting her 498th career trey en route to 25 points, but No. 14 Oklahoma was downed by No. 18 Iowa State, 86-78, in Ames on Saturday. Robertson, who tied Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell's NCAA record earlier in the...
Sooners Fall Short at No. 15 Northern Iowa
UNI (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) entered the contest with eight wrestlers ranked in the top-20 of their respective classes, including No. 1 Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds. In the opening bout of the afternoon, No. 21 Joey Prata's 2-0 decision win over Kyle Gollhofer came without any takedown. An escape in the third and a riding time point granted Prata his 14th win of his graduate season.
Women's Tennis Advances To Championship
NORMAN - The No. 17 Oklahoma women's tennis team swept Minnesota, 4-0, Saturday in its first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend to advance to the championship. The Sooners will face Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, with the victor qualifying for the ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash., Feb. 10-12. Due to Minnesota having five eligible players, OU automatically claimed court three in doubles andEmma Staker and Romana Cisovska were credited the win. Needing only one court to clinch the opening point, Carmen and Ivana Corley took down Anet Koskel and Lucy Lu, 6-2, at the top court.
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
Sooners Conclude Weekend at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – The University of Oklahoma track and field team competed at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Jan. 26-28, in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners sent a limited squad to the three-day meet in Lubbock. OU came home with two first place finishes, a broken school record, and a handful of personal bests.
No. 1 Oklahoma Opens Conference Slate at No. 9 Denver
NORMAN – The No. 1 Oklahoma women's gymnastics team opens its conference slate with a top-10 showdown at No. 9 Denver on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. Brad Thompson and Marci Jenkins will be on the call for Altitude TV. Live stats will also be available through Denver's SIDEARM Stats page for fans to follow the action.
Women's Hoops Heads to Ames For Battle at Top of Big 12
NORMAN – A battle to stay on top of the Big 12 conference standings is set for Saturday in Ames, Iowa, where No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2) will take on No. 18 Iowa State in a game between two of the three teams that occupy the top spot in the league. The game tips at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Larry Morgan and Molly Parrott on the call. Brian Brinkley will have the game on the Sooner Radio Network.
Sooners Host ITA Kickoff Weekend For First Time In Program History
NORMAN - The No. 17 Oklahoma women's tennis team is set to host ITA Kickoff Weekend for the first time in program history, beginning Saturday. OU will welcome Minnesota, Texas Tech and Tulsa to the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The squad will face Minnesota in the first round...
Soccer Announces Spring Schedule
NORMAN — Head coach Mark Carr and the University of Oklahoma soccer program announced Friday the Sooners 2023 spring schedule. The Sooners will play six exhibitions across five dates throughout the months of February, March and April, highlighted by competitive matchups with Arkansas, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. OU...
Sooners Come Up Short at No. 4 Iowa State
The 22nd-ranked Oklahoma wrestling team fell to No. 4 Iowa State, 25-12, on Friday night in Ames in the 100th all-time meeting between the two historic programs. The loss snapped Oklahoma's (7-4, 1-2 Big 12) four-dual winning streak, and extended Iowa State's (11-2, 4-0 Big 12) conference dual winning streak to 15 meets. The Sooners won four of the matches on the night, but surrendered bonus points at 133, 165 and 184 pounds to seal the dual.
OU Spirit - Cheer
The purpose of OU All Girl and Coed Cheer squads is to support the athletic teams at the University of Oklahoma by generating crowd enthusiasm and actively engaging with our fans. Our members believe deeply in their role as ambassadors of the University and represent OU at a variety of alumni, civic, and charitable events and are committed to displaying a positive and collegiate image at all times that reflects the values and traditions of the University of Oklahoma.
