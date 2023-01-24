NORMAN – A battle to stay on top of the Big 12 conference standings is set for Saturday in Ames, Iowa, where No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2) will take on No. 18 Iowa State in a game between two of the three teams that occupy the top spot in the league. The game tips at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Larry Morgan and Molly Parrott on the call. Brian Brinkley will have the game on the Sooner Radio Network.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO