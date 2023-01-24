ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Amanda Seyfried says she regrets filming movies as a teenager ‘without her underwear’

Amanda Seyfried has opened up about regretting some of her earlier career choices - including filming scenes 'without her underwear' as a teenager. The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in Jennifer's Body, Mean Girls, Les Misérables and the Mamma Mia series, recently reflected on feeling 'pressured' in her earlier years as an actress.

