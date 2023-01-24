ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Australia’s IAG receives over 5,000 claims after New Zealand floods

(Reuters) – Insurance Australia Group’s New Zealand divisions have received over 5,000 claims so far following severe storms and flooding across the country, it said on Monday. “The number of claims is expected to rise further over the coming days, with the event still unfolding and as customers...
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat

BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...

