Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Related
WBOC
Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs
MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
WBOC
Steps Being Taken to Protect People Crossing Coastal Highway in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town is ramping up their "Walk Smart" campaign that was first launched in 2019. It encourages people to use crosswalks, and do so at the right time. This summer, "Walk Smart" ads will be placed on 12 buses, billboards and possibly even a banner...
WBOC
Throwback Thursday w/ Jim Duffy – Union Station
How does a dilapidated old train station building tell a story? Secrets of the eastern shore author Jim Duffy is explaining how the past and present of Salisbury are woven together with this humble structure.
WGMD Radio
Update on New Route 113 Traffic Signals
Work continues on two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals, which are being installed along Route 113 at Governor Stockley Road and Avenue of Honor–between Georgetown and Millsboro. The new traffic lights are aimed at improving intersection safety. Once complete, the new steady, green/yellow/red signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you’re driving in that area, you should expect minor delays and lane closures nightly from 8 pm to 6 am–except for Friday and Saturday nights. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers in that area. The work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.
Ocean City Today
Restaurants transitioning in and around Ocean City
Some may not show it much on the outside, but several resort area restaurants will be taking on new management and owners before the kick-off of the 2023 summer season. “For the last several years, the hotel industry has seen quite a bit of change in ownership and that seems to be happening to the restaurant industry.
WBOC
A New Community Center Could Be in Berlins Future
BERLIN, Md. -- There are plans in place for a new community center in Berlin, if the town comes up with a way to pay for it. The price tag of the project is unknown at this point, but town leaders do have a unique idea to build some bank roll.
WBOC
Seaford City Council Approves Hiring of Five Additional Police Officers
SEAFORD, Del. -- The Seaford City Council recently approved the hiring of five additional police officers to combat increased violent crime throughout the city. According to Deputy Chief Michael Rapa of the Seaford Police Department, years of increased growth in the city has led to the increase in crime. "We're...
delawarepublic.org
A proposed new Rehoboth Beach hotel faces multiple hurdles for approval
A proposal for a new Rehoboth Beach hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk will go before the town’s Board of Adjustment Committee in April. The hotel is a partnership between Grotto Pizza and a Pennsylvania real estate developer, Onix Group. The proposal for the hotel...
WMDT.com
One killed in Salisbury crash, police investigating
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of one Tuesday morning in Salisbury. Just after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Route 50 and West Isabella Street for a reported crash with injuries. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began rendering aid to the occupants while waiting for the arrival of Salisbury Fire and EMS.
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Command Vehicle Struck While Responding to Fatal Crash Sunday Night
On Sunday night as Rehoboth Fire personnel were responding to the hit and run bicycle crash at Coastal Highway and Rehoboth Avenue Extension, another crash occurred on Miller Road west of Coastal Highway. Delaware State Police say a Rehoboth Beach fire command vehicle was traveling on Miller Road with emergency equipment activated when the driver of a BMW failed to yield and struck the side of the command vehicle. Delaware State Police say the driver of the BMW, a 71 year old Millsboro woman was cited for DUI, no insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
WGMD Radio
Can You Identify a Person of Interest in Crisfield Fires?
Between September and December of last year, the Maryland State Fire Marshal has investigated several fires in the Crisfield area. The State Fire marshal’s office has now identified a person of interest in those fires and other investigations – if you can identify this man – contact the State Fire Marshal’s office at 410-713-3780 or Maryland State Police at 443-260-3700.
WDEL 1150AM
State police ID driver in school bus involved fatal crash near Laurel
Delaware State Police said 21-year Taylor Maurer of Millsboro was driving a car that ran a stop sign at East Trap Pond and Hardscrabble Road, and collided with a school bus full of children on Monday, January 23, 2023. Both vehicles overturned as a result of the crash. Maurer, who...
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WDEL 1150AM
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
Police investigating shooting in Seaford
SEAFORD, DE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Seaford early Friday morning. At around 12:20 am, a resident of Nylon Avenue reported that his home was targeted by gunfire. Whe officers arrived on scene, a 19-year-old woman said that her home had been struck by gunfire. The house was also occupied by two 21-year-old men at the time. No injuries were reported. Police found shell casings outside the home, but the investigation did not lead to any suspects. No arrests have been made. The post Police investigating shooting in Seaford appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect
SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
Comments / 0