Sheetz drops price of DEF at 1 Henrico location to 99 cents per gallon

(Courtesy Sheetz)

Sheetz has dropped the cost of its diesel exhaust fluid from approximately $3.50 per gallon to 99 cents per gallon through Jan. 31 at 24 locations in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina – including one in Henrico.

The Sheetz at 550 South Airport Drive is now offering the reduced-price DEF. Sheetz officials said that the price drop will result in an average savings for $15 to $75 for customers, depending upon the size of their DEF tanks. The lower price applies only to bulk DEF sold at Sheetz’s truck diesel dispensers.

Earlier in the month, Sheetz announced it also would decrease diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each location that offers this grade. That offer also extends through the end of January.

DEF is not a fuel but is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.