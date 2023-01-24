ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico, NC

Sheetz drops price of DEF at 1 Henrico location to 99 cents per gallon

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
(Courtesy Sheetz)

Sheetz has dropped the cost of its diesel exhaust fluid from approximately $3.50 per gallon to 99 cents per gallon through Jan. 31 at 24 locations in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina – including one in Henrico.

The Sheetz at 550 South Airport Drive is now offering the reduced-price DEF. Sheetz officials said that the price drop will result in an average savings for $15 to $75 for customers, depending upon the size of their DEF tanks. The lower price applies only to bulk DEF sold at Sheetz’s truck diesel dispensers.

Earlier in the month, Sheetz announced it also would decrease diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each location that offers this grade. That offer also extends through the end of January.

DEF is not a fuel but is used in vehicles with diesel engines with Selective Catalytic Reduction to reduce emissions. Its purpose is to clean up the exhaust gas on a vehicle before it is emitted into the atmosphere.

