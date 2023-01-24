ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CHICAGO READER

Percussionist Daniel Villarreal plays songs from the intersection of his many musical lives

Panama-born, Chicago-based drummer Daniel Villarreal is involved with myriad musical projects. He coleads the groups Dos Santos, Valebol, the Los Sundowns, and Ida y Vuelta; he’s collaborated extensively with grab-bag marching band Mucca Pazza, sibling duo Wild Belle, and soulful psych-pop singer Rudy De Anda; and he’s a familiar face on Pilsen’s DJ circuit. At the intersection of all those endeavors is his debut album, Panamá 77, released last May on International Anthem. Working with plenty of colleagues from his various projects, Villarreal cocomposed 11 lush, hypnotically motivic instrumental tracks, many of which undulate with psychedelic organs and synths.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Calling all rat lovers

If you, like me, are a fan of the humble city rat, then the relationship between our fair city and New York is an instructive one. Like all things New York, the allure of America’s biggest city seems to make everything, including its relationship to the quintessential urban rodent, more grandiose. Whether it’s the high-profile search for a well-paid “rat czar” to handle the city’s “real enemy,” the countless videos of rats dragging around slices of pizza, or even the fact that “Rats in New York City” is its own Wikipedia page, you could easily convince yourself that the Big Apple is the singular American locale for ratty obsessions.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Veteran local percussionist Avreeayl Ra celebrates the release of a new documentary

Avreeayl Ra is quite literally a driving force in Chicago jazz. He’s an enduring member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) who’s spent decades drumming for countless local and visiting eminences, including Ernest Dawkins, Ari Brown, Fred Anderson, and Nicole Mitchell. While he can be counted upon to bring emphatic, surging energy to any setting, he can also throttle back and supply a gentle pulse when that’s all the situation requires. In recent times he’s also stepped out as a bandleader. Last February local nonprofit Homeroom, which fosters new arts production, sponsored a weekly residency at Elastic Arts for Ra’s ensemble Dream Stuff, which includes pianist and synthesist Jim Baker, bassist Jason Roebke, reedist and didgeridoo player Edward Wilkerson Jr., and guitarist, violinist, and mandolinist Peter Maunu. The group performed winding, set-length improvisations, which were also streamed over the Internet. Mexican film collective Rhizomes Films later combined excerpts from those four performances with archival footage and voice-overs by Ra to create an impressionistic portrait of the artist titled TUNING Into the Moment. That documentary will screen tonight as a prelude to a set by Ra and Dream Stuff.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy