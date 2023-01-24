Madison trustees OK ARPA funds for firefighters pandemic premium pay

The Madison Township trustees have decided to reward township firefighters for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The board voted at a special meeting Monday night to designate $75,443 from the township’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a $1 per hour premium pay for firefighters who worked during the pandemic and who are still with the department.

The ARPA allocation was determined by the number of hours each firefighter worked and the appropriate payment into their retirement funds. The premium covers firefighters, the administrative assistant and the fire chief.

Fire Chief Ken Justus proposed in November that trustees use ARPA money for a COVID bonus for personnel who worked for the department from March 2020 to March 2022. He said in his proposal that fire department personnel were considered essential during the pandemic and “did not have the luxury of stay at home orders issued by the Governor of the State of Ohio.”

Trustees also hired Randy VanLanen as a full-time firefighter, effective Feb. 11. The Madison Township Fire Department recently has had a number full-time vacancies after several firefighters have left to join other area departments.

Justus said he recently interviewed VanLanen, noting that he has worked part time for several departments and has “a lot” of certification and training. Trustee Jim Houser said he did a background check on VanLanen and found that everybody thinks highly of him.

“He comes from a firefighting family,” Houser said. “His dad was a firefighter and everybody said he would be an asset to our department.”

Last week, trustees accepted the resignation of full-time firefighter Jody Erickson, one of a number of Madison firefighters who have left over the past year to go to Mansfield, Shelby or fire departments in other communities. Justus told trustees that the issue is a combination of pay and a lack of people interested in going into the firefighting profession, noting that a survey by the state fire marshal’s office showed that Ohio lost 45% of the fire and EMS providers over the last five years.

