1470 WMBD

Turkey summons Danish envoy over permission for protest -ministry sources

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish foreign ministry summoned Denmark’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest in Copenhagen scheduled for Friday, ministry sources said. One source from the ministry said Ankara strongly condemned “provocative act that constitutes a hate crime,” which included an “assault” on the...
1470 WMBD

Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine – Ukraine ambassador to France

PARIS (Reuters) – A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine’s ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. “As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
1470 WMBD

Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat

BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
1470 WMBD

VP Harris hosts White House summit to replace lead pipes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a summit at the White House on Friday to speed up the removal of lead pipes across America – an issue she has previously called a public health crisis. Harris will be joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
1470 WMBD

EU seeks effective justice for ‘horrific’ crimes in Ukraine war

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Union wants swift accountability for “horrific” crimes in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they differed over the methods in a debate about how to bring prosecutions, seek evidence or fund war damage repairs. The bloc’s 27 justice ministers...
1470 WMBD

South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
1470 WMBD

Seven killed in synagogue attack as West Bank violence spirals

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – A gunman killed at least seven people and wounded 10 others in a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday in an attack that heightened fears of a spiral in violence, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. Police...
1470 WMBD

Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...

