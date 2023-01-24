Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
WCVB
New Norwood, Massachusetts grocery store is pick-up only
NORWOOD, Mass. — A company billing itself as the East Coast's first drive-up grocer launched Thursday in Norwood. Customers never set foot in Addie's Grocery -- unlike a traditional grocery store. Shoppers use the company's app or website to choose their groceries, and set a pick-up window. A worker...
WCVB
Independent, female-owned bookstore opens in Chestnut Hill
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Wendy Dodson openedHummingbird Books in the spring of 2022 at The Street, a popular shopping destination in Chestnut Hill. The store’s opening is part of a post-pandemic bookstore boom. Just a few years ago, it looked as if bookstores — big and small — were headed for the history section. Now, the New England Independent Booksellers Association says 18 new stores have joined the group in as many months — that’s more newcomers than in the previous 10 years combined.
WCVB
This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023
WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WCVB
Sumner Tunnel restoration project on schedule, on budget, MassDOT says
BOSTON — The $135-million project to restore the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is currently on schedule and on budget, according to one of the top officials in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. During a live interview on the NewsCenter 5 EyeOpener Saturday morning, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said...
WCVB
Sumner Tunnel repairs expected to be extra noisy this weekend
BOSTON — MassDOT officials say construction inside of the Sumner Tunnel this weekend will be primarily focused on ceiling demolition in the tunnel’s East Boston side. "Given the tunnel ceiling's proximity to homes and businesses, it is expected that ceiling demolition will create vibration and noise in the immediate area," MassDOT said in a news release.
WCVB
Latest MBTA Green Line failure 'absolutely unacceptable,' Mass. gov says
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is promising swift action Friday after another issue on the Green Line that gave her a taste of the dysfunction on the MBTA that plagued her predecessor. “It’s really frustrating for people,” Healey said. “It is absolutely frustrating.”. The MBTA...
WCVB
Signal issue halts some MBTA Green Line service, forces evacuations
BOSTON — Buses replaced part of the MBTA Green Line on Thursday night following an incident near the Copley Square station. The MBTA said just before 9 p.m. on social media that the Green Line was experiencing delays "due to signal problem at Copley Junction." The transit agency announced...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
WCVB
Woman trapped under Green Line trolley in Boston freed by rescue team
BOSTON — A 20-year-old woman is expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she became trapped under an MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston, according to the MBTA Transit Police Department. The Boston Fire Department shared a photograph of its technical rescue team and first responders from the...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
WCVB
Boston honors victims of California shootings with Chinatown vigil
BOSTON — Asian American communities across the country, including in Massachusetts, are still trying to come to terms with two deadly mass shootings that happened in California. On Jan. 21, 11 people were killed and nine were wounded in a massacre during Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park....
WCVB
Thursday, February 2: Night Out
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we check out live music, cooking classes, and the cocktail scene in Boston. For a taste of the city, we hit upPescador in Kenmore Square and Hue, a new supper club in the Back Bay, as well as locally owned Roundhead Brewing in Hyde Park. Erika Tarantal takes aim at Flight Club, a darts lounge in the Seaport. Shayna Seymour drops in on an evening cooking class at Shiso Kitchen in Somerville, while Bonde in Cambridge offers after-hours wine tastings. And for a little live music we get rocking at Fallout Shelter in Norwood.
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 31: Book Bonanza
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we talk to Boston native and New York Times bestselling author William Martin about his latest historical novel, a World War II thriller called“December ’41”. Natasha Lance Rogoff shares the amazing (true) story of making Sesame Street in Russia, described in her book, “Muppets in Moscow.” We hit Cape Cod for a chat with novelist Keith Yocum, and a visit to the beloved Yellow Umbrella Bookstore. We also have the story behind Storytime Crafts, which promotes equal access to books with book donations and story-themed reading chairs for kids.
WCVB
Dozens in Boston continue to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered near the steps of the Massachusetts State House to demand justice, change and accountability in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Those protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Boston, carrying signs and...
Boston man to buy house after winning big lottery prize
BOSTON — A Boston man says he plans to buy a house after he recently won a big lottery prize in the multi-state “Lucky for Life” game. Samuel Uzuegbu, of the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, chose the cash option on his $25,000-a-year-for-life prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
